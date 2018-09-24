YubiKey 5 Series Launched, Google Chrome's Recent Questionable Privacy Practice, PlayOnLinux Alpha Version 5 Released, Android Turns Ten, and Fedora 29 Atomic and Cloud Test Day

by Jill Franklin
on September 24, 2018

News briefs September 24, 2018.

Yubico announced the launch of the YubiKey 5 series this morning, which are the first multi-protocol security keys to support FIDO2/WebAuthn and allow you to replace "weak password-based authentication with strong hardware-based authentication". You can purchase them here for $45.

Google Chrome recently has begun automatically signing your browser in to your Google account for you every time you log in to a Google property, such as Gmail, without asking and without notification. See Matthew Green's blog post for more information on the huge privacy implications of this new practice.

PlayOnLinux released the alpha version of PlayOnLinux and PlayOnMac 5 ("Phoencis") over the weekend. The interface has been completely redesigned and is now decentralized, so if the website has issues, the program will still work. In addition, the script is now available on GitHub. This alpha version supports 135 games and apps. See the full list here.

Android celebrated its 10th birthday this weekend. See TechRadar, Engadget and TechCrunch for different takes on Android's history.

Fedora 29 Atomic and Fedora 29 Cloud development is wrapping up, and they now provide the latest versions of packages in Fedora 29, including all new features and bug fixes. Fedora Atomic Working Group and Cloud SIG are organizing a Test Day, Monday, October 1st. See the wiki page if you're interested in participating.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

