The developers behind AerynOS have released AerynOS 2026.02 Alpha, the latest development snapshot of the independent Linux distribution previously known as Serpent OS. This new release continues the project’s rapid evolution, bringing updated packages, improved build tools, and new installation options while the system remains in an early testing stage.

Although still labeled as an alpha-quality release, the new ISO gives enthusiasts and developers a chance to explore the direction AerynOS is taking as it builds a modern Linux platform from scratch.

A Modern Atomic Approach

AerynOS aims to rethink how Linux distributions handle updates and package management. The project focuses on atomic-style updates, meaning system changes are applied as a complete transaction rather than individual package installs. This approach helps reduce the risk of partially completed updates leaving a system in a broken state.

Unlike some atomic distributions, however, AerynOS does not rely on an immutable filesystem, allowing users to retain flexibility and customization while still benefiting from safer update behavior.

Updated Desktop Environments

The 2026.02 alpha release ships with several modern desktop environment options:

GNOME 49.4 as the default desktop

COSMIC 1.0.8 , System76’s emerging desktop environment

KDE Plasma 6.6.1 available as an alternative session

These updates provide users with multiple modern desktop choices while ensuring compatibility with the latest frameworks and desktop technologies.

New Core Software and Components

AerynOS 2026.02 also brings a large batch of software updates across the system stack. Some of the notable versions included in the release are:

Linux kernel 6.18.15 LTS

Firefox 148

PipeWire 1.6

Wine 11.3

Waybar 0.15

Mesa/Nesa graphics drivers 26.x

Together, these updates ensure that the development snapshot reflects a modern Linux software ecosystem while improving compatibility with newer hardware.

Improved Development Tooling

A significant portion of the February development cycle focused on improving the distribution’s internal tooling:

Moss , the package manager, has been optimized for faster performance.

Boulder , the package build system, now automates more recipe creation and version handling.

Summit, a monitoring dashboard for package builds, has been enhanced to display build queues and status more clearly.

These improvements aim to make packaging and development more efficient as the project grows.

New Console-Only Installation Option

Another notable change in the 2026.02 release is a console-only installation mode that supports Wi-Fi networking. Previously, the headless install process required a wired Ethernet connection.

The new option allows users to install the system in terminal mode while still connecting to wireless networks, making it easier to deploy on laptops or systems without wired networking.

Still an Early-Stage Project

Despite its rapid progress, the developers emphasize that AerynOS remains an experimental project. The 2026.02 snapshot is intended primarily for testing, development, and experimentation rather than daily production use.

Nevertheless, the project has moved well beyond the concept stage, offering a usable desktop environment and functioning installer for those interested in exploring its unique architecture.

Conclusion

AerynOS 2026.02 Alpha highlights the steady progress of this ambitious Linux distribution. With updated desktops, modern software components, improved build tools, and new installation options, the release shows that the project is steadily maturing, even while remaining firmly in development territory.

For Linux enthusiasts curious about new approaches to package management and system updates, AerynOS is quickly becoming a project worth watching as it continues evolving toward a stable future.