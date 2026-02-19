Gentoo Charts a New Path: Moving Away from GitHub Toward Codeberg

by George Whittaker
on February 19, 2026
Gentoo Charts a New Path: Moving Away from GitHub Toward Codeberg

Introduction

The Gentoo Linux project has begun transitioning parts of its infrastructure away from GitHub and toward Codeberg, a Git hosting platform built on open-source principles. The move reflects growing concerns within parts of the open-source community about centralized hosting, proprietary AI integrations, and long-term platform independence.

While Gentoo has used GitHub for collaboration and code hosting in recent years, maintainers are now signaling a preference for a platform that aligns more closely with their philosophical roots.

Why the Shift?

One of the underlying motivations behind the move involves concerns around Microsoft’s expanding integration of AI tools like Copilot into GitHub’s ecosystem. While Copilot is optional and not mandatory for users, its presence has sparked debate within open-source communities about:

  • Code usage for AI model training

  • Transparency around data handling

  • Vendor control over open-source workflows

  • The long-term independence of community projects

Gentoo, a distribution known for its strong emphasis on freedom, customization, and user control, appears to be taking a cautious approach by diversifying its infrastructure.

Why Codeberg?

Codeberg is a community-driven Git hosting service powered by Forgejo, a fully open-source Git platform. Unlike GitHub, Codeberg operates as a non-profit organization and positions itself as an ethical alternative focused on transparency and sustainability.

Key characteristics include:

  • Open-source infrastructure

  • No proprietary AI tooling baked into the platform

  • Community governance model

  • Emphasis on privacy and minimal tracking

For a project like Gentoo, deeply rooted in open-source philosophy, these factors carry weight.

What This Means for Gentoo Users

For end users, the transition may not immediately change how Gentoo is installed or maintained. However, it could affect:

  • Where source code repositories are officially hosted

  • Where developers submit patches and pull requests

  • Contribution workflows for maintainers

Over time, the move could also reduce dependency on large corporate platforms, ensuring Gentoo retains autonomy over its infrastructure.

A Broader Trend in Open Source

Gentoo is not alone in reassessing its hosting platforms. Across the open-source world, projects have increasingly explored alternatives such as:

  • Codeberg

  • SourceHut

  • Self-hosted Git solutions

  • Other Forgejo- or Gitea-based platforms

Concerns about centralization, AI training policies, and ecosystem dependency are prompting many projects to consider whether hosting code on large proprietary platforms aligns with their long-term goals.

Balancing Convenience and Philosophy

GitHub remains one of the most popular developer platforms worldwide, offering convenience, visibility, and a large contributor base. For many projects, the network effect alone makes it hard to leave.

Gentoo’s gradual shift suggests a balanced strategy rather than an abrupt departure. Instead of cutting ties immediately, the project appears to be diversifying and establishing redundancy, ensuring it is not locked into a single corporate ecosystem.

Conclusion

Gentoo’s move toward Codeberg highlights an ongoing conversation within open source: how to balance accessibility and convenience with independence and long-term freedom.

While GitHub continues to play a major role in global development, projects like Gentoo are reminding the community that infrastructure choices matter. By exploring alternatives like Codeberg, Gentoo reinforces its commitment to autonomy, transparency, and open-source values.

The broader Linux ecosystem will be watching closely to see whether this shift signals the beginning of a larger migration trend.

George Whittaker is the editor of Linux Journal, and also a regular contributor. George has been writing about technology for two decades, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

