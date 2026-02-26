The Armbian project has released Armbian 26.02, the latest update to the lightweight Linux distribution designed specifically for ARM and RISC-V single-board computers (SBCs). Known for its stability and hardware optimization, Armbian continues to evolve with improved hardware support, new desktop options, and updated core components in this release.

A Linux Distribution Tailored for SBCs

Armbian is built on top of Debian or Ubuntu, providing optimized system images for single-board computers such as Orange Pi, Banana Pi, and ODROID devices. The project focuses on stability, performance, and long-term maintenance for embedded and development boards.

With the 26.02 release, the developers continue that mission by refining support for modern hardware platforms and improving the overall software stack.

Powered by Linux 6.18 LTS

One of the biggest upgrades in Armbian 26.02 is the transition to Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, which brings improved driver support, performance enhancements, and better compatibility for newer SBC hardware.

The newer kernel helps ensure that Armbian remains compatible with evolving chipsets while maintaining stability across its supported devices.

New Board Support

This release expands Armbian’s hardware ecosystem with support for several new boards, including:

SpacemiT MusePi Pro

Radxa Rock 4D

Orange Pi RV2

ODROID M2

These additions reflect Armbian’s ongoing focus on supporting emerging ARM and RISC-V development boards used by hobbyists, developers, and embedded system builders.

Desktop Improvements

Armbian 26.02 also introduces expanded desktop options:

RISC-V XFCE desktop images for supported RISC-V systems

Restored KDE Neon desktop builds

Updated desktop targets based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

These changes give users more flexibility when choosing between lightweight environments or more full-featured desktop setups.

Enhancements to Armbian Tools

The Armbian ecosystem itself has also received improvements. The Armbian Imager utility, used to flash OS images to SBC storage devices, now features:

Faster image decompression

Code signing for improved security on macOS and Windows

AI-assisted translation support

A new settings panel with additional developer options

These updates simplify installation and configuration, especially for new users working with unfamiliar hardware.

Why This Release Matters

Single-board computers continue to grow in popularity for applications such as:

Home servers

IoT devices

Edge computing

Robotics projects

Development platforms

By maintaining optimized images and kernel support for hundreds of SBCs, Armbian plays a key role in ensuring these devices remain usable and reliable for both hobbyists and professionals.

Conclusion

Armbian 26.02 represents another solid step forward for Linux on ARM and RISC-V hardware. With the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel, new board support, improved desktop options, and upgrades to its tooling ecosystem, the release strengthens Armbian’s position as one of the most versatile operating systems for single-board computers.

For developers, makers, and embedded system enthusiasts, this update delivers a more capable and flexible foundation for building projects on compact hardware.