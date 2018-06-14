News briefs for June 14, 2018.

openSUSE Leap 15, released two weeks ago, is now offering images for Raspberry Pis, Beagle Boards, Arndale board, CuBox-i computers, OLinuXino and more. See the openSUSE blog post for more information on how "makers can leverage openSUSE Leap 15 images for aarch64 and Armv7 on Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded devices" and for download links.

Intel yesterday announced yet another security vulnerability with its Core-based microprocessors. According to ZDNet, Lazy FP state restore "can theoretically pull data from your programs, including encryption software, from your computer regardless of your operating system." Note that Lazy State does not affect AMD processors.

Adblock Plus creators, eyeo, have introduced a beta Chrome extension called Trusted News, which "will use blockchain to help you verify whether a site is trustworthy", Engadget reports. It currently uses four established fact-checker sites, but "the eventual plan is to decentralize the database with the Ethereum blockchain and use game-like token mechanics to reward everyday users for submitting feedback while protecting against trolls."

Untangle yesterday released NG Firewall 14.0. New features include "enhanced support of SD-WAN networking architectures in order to reduce costs for businesses with distributed, branch and remote offices and enable fast and flexible deployment, while ensuring a consistent security posture."

The Linux Foundation yesterday announced the schedule of sessions and speakers for its Open Source Summit North America, August 29–31, in Vancouver, BC. You can see the full schedule here.