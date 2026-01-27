Official Firefox RPM Package Now Available for Fedora-Style Linux Distributions

by George Whittaker
on January 27, 2026
Mozilla has taken a notable step toward improving Firefox distribution on Linux. An official Firefox RPM package is now available directly from Mozilla for Fedora-style distributions, including Fedora, RHEL-compatible systems, and related derivatives. This move gives users a new, upstream-supported option for installing and maintaining Firefox without relying solely on distro-maintained builds.

What’s Changed

Until now, users on RPM-based systems typically installed Firefox through their distribution’s repositories. While those packages are usually well-maintained, they can sometimes lag behind Mozilla’s release schedule or include distro-specific patches.

With the new official RPM, Mozilla provides:

  • A Firefox build maintained directly by Mozilla

  • Faster access to new releases and security updates

  • A consistent Firefox experience across RPM-based distros

  • Reduced dependency on downstream packaging delays

This mirrors the approach Mozilla already uses for official DEB packages and tarball releases, bringing parity to RPM-based ecosystems.

Who Benefits Most

This new packaging option is especially useful for:

  • Fedora users who want Firefox updates the moment Mozilla releases them

  • Developers and testers who need predictable, upstream Firefox behavior

  • Enterprise or workstation users running Fedora-derived systems who prefer vendor-supplied binaries

  • Users who want to avoid Flatpak or Snap for their browser

Distributions that prioritize stability over immediacy may still ship older versions, but the official RPM gives users a clear choice.

How It Works

Mozilla hosts a signed RPM repository that integrates cleanly with dnf-based systems. Once added, Firefox updates arrive through the standard system update process, just like any other RPM package.

Key characteristics include:

  • GPG-signed packages from Mozilla

  • Automatic updates via dnf upgrade

  • No repackaging or third-party rebuilds

  • Compatibility with Fedora and compatible RPM distros

Users can choose between the distro-provided Firefox or Mozilla’s upstream RPM without conflict, as long as only one source is enabled.

Why This Matters for Linux Users

This change reflects a broader trend: upstream projects taking more responsibility for how their software reaches users. For Firefox, that means:

  • More control over release timing

  • Fewer inconsistencies across platforms

  • Faster delivery of security fixes

  • Less fragmentation in user experience

For Fedora-style distributions, it also reduces the maintenance burden while giving users flexibility.

Distro Packages vs Official RPM

It’s important to note that distro-packaged Firefox isn’t “worse”, in many cases, it integrates more tightly with system policies or enterprise configurations. However, the official RPM is ideal for users who value:

  • Speed of updates

  • Alignment with Mozilla’s testing and release process

  • A browser experience identical to upstream Firefox releases

Having both options is a win for the Linux ecosystem.

Conclusion

The availability of an official Firefox RPM package marks a meaningful improvement for Fedora-style Linux users. It brings faster updates, upstream consistency, and more choice, all without forcing users into containerized formats or third-party repositories.

For users who want Firefox straight from the source, this new RPM option finally delivers.

George Whittaker is the editor of Linux Journal, and also a regular contributor. George has been writing about technology for two decades, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

