GNOME Releases Version 3.30, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Coming Soon to Linux, Tails 3.9 Is Out, GIMP Receives $100,000 Donation and SoftMaker Office 2018 Now Free for Schools and Teachers

by Jill Franklin
on September 6, 2018

News briefs for September 6, 2018.

GNOME announced the release of version 3.30, code-named Almería, yesterday. This version represents six months of work by the GNOME community and contains several improvements and new features, such as "new content reader mode in the Web application, search enhancements in the Files application, and improvements to screen recording and screen sharing. The Settings application now has a Thunderbolt panel to manage devices and dynamically shows hardware-related panels only when relevant hardware is detected". See release notes for more details.

Feral Interactive announces that Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, the award-winning narrative adventure game, will be released for Linux and macOS on September 13, 2018. You can pre-order the game from the Feral Interactive Store and view the trailer from Feral's YouTube Channel.

Tails 3.9, the "biggest release of the year" is out. With this new version, you can now install additional software automatically when starting Tails. Tails 3.9 also includes VeraCrypt integration. The release also contains many security fixes, so update now, if you haven't already. Download Tails from here.

GNOME recently received a $400,000 donation from Handshake.org and transferred $100,000 to GIMP. GIMP plans to use the funds for a "much overdue hardware upgrade for the core team members and organize the next hackfest to bring the team together, as well as sponsor the next instance of Libre Graphics Meeting".

SoftMaker Office is making its SoftMaker Office 2018 for Linux and Windows free for schools, universities and teachers. According to the press release, "Educational institutions can use the campus license not only in class, but also in administration. Teachers are also entitled to obtain a free license of the powerful Office package for private use." Collective orders from at least 10 students will receive the package at a discounted US$/EUR 9.95 per license instead of the regular US$/EUR 69.95.

