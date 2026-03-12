Google has officially announced that Chrome is coming to ARM64 Linux systems, marking a major milestone for both the Linux and ARM ecosystems. The native browser is expected to launch in Q2 2026, finally closing a long-standing gap for users running Linux on ARM-based hardware.

For years, ARM Linux users have relied on Chromium builds or workarounds to access a Chrome-like experience. That’s about to change.

Why This Announcement Matters

Until now, Google Chrome on Linux was limited to x86_64 systems, leaving ARM-based devices without an official build.

That meant users had to:

Use Chromium instead of Chrome

Run emulated versions of Chrome

Miss out on proprietary features like sync, DRM support, and Google services

With this new release, ARM Linux users will finally get the full Chrome experience, including seamless integration with Google’s ecosystem.

What Users Can Expect

The upcoming ARM64 version of Chrome will bring the same features users expect on other platforms:

Google account sync (bookmarks, history, tabs)

Access to the Chrome Web Store and extensions

Built-in features like translation, autofill, and security protections

Support for DRM services and media playback

This brings ARM Linux closer to feature parity with macOS (ARM support since 2020) and Windows on ARM (since 2024).

The Rise of ARM on Linux

The timing of this move reflects a broader shift in computing. ARM-based hardware is rapidly gaining traction across:

Laptops powered by Snapdragon and future ARM chips

Developer boards like Raspberry Pi

High-performance systems such as NVIDIA’s ARM-based AI desktops

Google itself highlighted growing demand for Chrome on these systems, especially as ARM expands beyond mobile devices into mainstream computing.

Partnerships and Deployment

Google is also working with hardware vendors to streamline adoption. Notably, Chrome will be integrated into NVIDIA’s Linux-on-ARM DGX Spark systems, making installation easier for high-performance AI workstations.

For general users, Chrome will be available for download directly from Google once released.

Why This Took So Long

Interestingly, this move comes years after Chrome was already available on ARM-based platforms like Apple Silicon Macs and Windows devices.

The delay left ARM Linux users in an unusual position, able to run Chromium natively, but without access to Chrome’s proprietary features. This release finally resolves that inconsistency.

What This Means for Linux

The arrival of Chrome on ARM Linux signals a few important trends:

Linux on ARM is becoming more mainstream and viable

Major software vendors are taking ARM Linux seriously

The gap between Linux and other platforms continues to shrink

It also strengthens Linux’s position as a flexible platform capable of adapting to new hardware architectures.

Conclusion

Google’s decision to bring Chrome to ARM Linux is more than just a new browser release, it’s a sign that the platform is maturing. As ARM-powered devices continue to grow in popularity, having full access to Chrome removes a major barrier for users and developers alike.

For Linux enthusiasts, this is another step toward a future where hardware choice and software compatibility go hand in hand.