 

LibreOffice 26.4 Beta Experiments with AI Writing Features and Smarter Editing Tools

by George Whittaker
on May 5, 2026
LibreOffice 26.4 Beta Experiments with AI Writing Features and Smarter Editing Tools

The upcoming LibreOffice 26.4 Beta is introducing early AI-powered writing capabilities, signaling a new direction for the open-source office suite. While LibreOffice has traditionally focused on privacy, local processing, and open standards, the beta release shows that The Document Foundation is now exploring how artificial intelligence can assist users without fully embracing cloud-dependent ecosystems.

The result is a cautious but notable step toward AI-enhanced productivity on Linux and other desktop platforms.

AI Writing Assistance Comes to LibreOffice

One of the biggest additions connected to LibreOffice 26.4 Beta is expanded support for AI-assisted writing tools through integrations such as WritingTool, an open-source LibreOffice extension designed to enhance editing workflows.

These AI features focus on practical writing assistance rather than aggressive automation. Current capabilities include:

  • Grammar and style suggestions
  • Paragraph rewriting and refinement
  • Text expansion and summarization
  • Translation assistance
  • AI-assisted content generation

Unlike many proprietary AI platforms, these tools can operate using local AI models, allowing users to avoid sending documents to external cloud services.

A Privacy-Focused Approach to AI

LibreOffice’s AI direction differs from the strategies used by many commercial office suites. Instead of tightly integrating mandatory cloud AI services, the project appears focused on:

  • Optional AI functionality
  • User-controlled integrations
  • Support for local inference servers
  • Compatibility with self-hosted AI solutions

The WritingTool project specifically highlights support for local AI backends and OpenAI-compatible APIs, including self-hosted tools like LocalAI.

This approach aligns closely with the values of many Linux and open-source users who prioritize privacy and transparency.

What AI Tools Can Actually Do

The AI writing features currently being tested are aimed at improving productivity rather than replacing human writing entirely.

Examples include:

Grammar and Style Improvements

AI can analyze text for readability, awkward phrasing, and stylistic consistency.

Paragraph Rewriting

Users can ask the assistant to:

  • Simplify text
  • Make writing more formal or casual
  • Expand short sections
  • Rephrase unclear sentences
Content Assistance

The tools can also help generate outlines, draft paragraphs, or suggest alternative wording for documents.

Multilingual Support

Translation and language refinement features are being expanded to support international workflows.

LibreOffice Remains Open Source

Importantly, LibreOffice itself remains fully open source and community-driven.

The introduction of AI features does not appear to change the suite’s core philosophy:

  • Open document standards remain central
  • Users maintain control over integrations
  • AI tools are optional rather than mandatory

This balance may help LibreOffice appeal to users who want modern productivity features without surrendering control of their data.

Why This Matters

AI-assisted writing has rapidly become common in proprietary office platforms, but open-source alternatives have lagged behind. LibreOffice 26.4 Beta suggests the ecosystem is beginning to close that gap.

For Linux users especially, this matters because it offers:

  • AI-enhanced workflows without vendor lock-in
  • Local-first processing options
  • Better writing assistance in open-source environments

It also demonstrates that open-source productivity software can evolve alongside modern computing trends without abandoning its principles.

Still Early and Experimental

The AI functionality in LibreOffice 26.4 Beta is still experimental and evolving. Many features rely on external extensions or optional integrations, and the user experience is likely to continue changing before stable releases arrive.

As with most beta software:

  • Stability may vary
  • Features may change before final release
  • Performance depends heavily on hardware and AI backend configuration

Still, the direction is becoming clear: LibreOffice is preparing for an AI-assisted future.

Conclusion

LibreOffice 26.4 Beta marks an interesting turning point for the open-source office suite. By introducing optional AI writing tools while maintaining a strong focus on privacy and local control, LibreOffice is attempting to modernize without compromising its identity.

For Linux users and open-source advocates, that balance may prove more important than flashy AI gimmicks.

George Whittaker is the editor of Linux Journal, and also a regular contributor. George has been writing about technology for two decades, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

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