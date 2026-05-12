Canonical has officially kicked off development planning for Ubuntu 26.10, the next interim release of the popular Linux distribution. Codenamed “Stonking Stingray,” the release is scheduled to arrive on October 15, 2026, continuing Ubuntu’s predictable six-month development cycle.

Although Ubuntu 26.10 is still in the early planning stages, the release roadmap already offers hints about what users can expect from the next generation of Ubuntu.

A New Interim Release After Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Ubuntu 26.10 follows the recently released Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon”, which introduced major platform changes including Linux 7.0, GNOME 50, Wayland-only sessions, and expanded TPM-backed security features.

Unlike the LTS release, Ubuntu 26.10 will be a short-term support release, receiving updates for nine months instead of the five years offered by LTS editions.

These interim releases are typically used to introduce newer technologies and prepare the groundwork for future long-term Ubuntu versions.

The “Stonking Stingray” Codename

Canonical confirmed that Ubuntu 26.10 will carry the codename “Stonking Stingray.”

As with previous Ubuntu releases, the codename follows the project’s long-running naming convention using:

An adjective

An animal beginning with the same letter

The playful naming tradition remains one of Ubuntu’s most recognizable characteristics.

Development Schedule Already Published

Canonical has already published the preliminary roadmap for Ubuntu 26.10 development. Major milestones currently include:

Feature Freeze: August 20, 2026

August 20, 2026 Beta Release: September 24, 2026

September 24, 2026 Kernel Freeze: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Final Release: October 15, 2026

The toolchain upload process reportedly began in late April, officially opening the development cycle.

Expected Technologies in Ubuntu 26.10

While Canonical has not yet finalized the complete feature set, several components are widely expected based on current development schedules.

GNOME 51

Ubuntu 26.10 is likely to ship with GNOME 51, which is expected to be released roughly one month before Ubuntu 26.10 itself.

This would continue Ubuntu’s strategy of tracking recent GNOME desktop releases in interim versions.

Linux Kernel 7.2 or 7.3

Reports suggest Ubuntu 26.10 may include either:

Linux kernel 7.2

Or potentially Linux 7.3 depending on release timing

As always, the chosen kernel version will depend on upstream release schedules and freeze deadlines.

Expanded AI Features

One of the most discussed aspects of Ubuntu 26.10 is Canonical’s growing interest in AI integration.

Canonical executives recently outlined plans for:

Local AI inference tools

Optional AI-assisted workflows

Accessibility enhancements powered by AI

“Agentic” automation features for troubleshooting and system management

Importantly, Canonical emphasized that these features will remain:

Strictly opt-in

Privacy-focused

Based primarily on local processing rather than cloud services

Ubuntu 26.10 may become the first Ubuntu release to preview some of these AI capabilities.

Wayland and Modernization Continue

Ubuntu’s broader modernization efforts are also expected to continue in 26.10.

Recent Ubuntu releases have already:

Fully removed X11 sessions

Adopted Wayland-only desktop environments

Expanded TPM-backed security

Replaced older system utilities with Rust-based alternatives

Ubuntu 26.10 will likely continue refining these changes rather than introducing entirely new architectural shifts.

Who Ubuntu 26.10 Is For

As an interim release, Ubuntu 26.10 primarily targets:

Linux enthusiasts

Developers

Users wanting newer software stacks

Hardware testers and early adopters

Users who prioritize maximum stability generally remain on LTS releases instead.

Still, interim releases often preview technologies that later become foundational in future Ubuntu LTS versions.

What Happens Next

At this stage, Ubuntu 26.10 is still early in development. Over the next several months, Canonical and the Ubuntu community will:

Merge new packages and toolchain updates

Finalize desktop and kernel versions

Test hardware compatibility

Stabilize upcoming AI integrations and system changes

Daily builds and testing snapshots are expected to appear throughout the summer.

Conclusion

The start of Ubuntu 26.10 planning marks the beginning of another fast-moving Ubuntu development cycle. While the release is still months away, early details already point toward a modernized Linux desktop featuring GNOME 51, newer Linux kernels, and Canonical’s first serious experiments with optional AI integration.

For Ubuntu users who enjoy testing the latest technologies, “Stonking Stingray” is shaping up to be one of the more interesting interim releases in recent years.