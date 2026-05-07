Linus Torvalds has officially released Linux kernel 7.1-rc2, the second release candidate in the Linux 7.1 development cycle. While Torvalds described the update as a “fairly normal” RC release, the kernel includes a broad collection of driver fixes, subsystem cleanups, and stability improvements that continue shaping the next major Linux kernel release.

Although still an early testing version intended mainly for developers and enthusiasts, Linux 7.1-rc2 already delivers several notable fixes—especially for graphics hardware, networking, and gaming devices like the Steam Deck OLED.

A Strange-Looking Release—But for a Good Reason

One of the first things Torvalds mentioned in the release announcement was the unusually large patch statistics. At first glance, the release appears much larger than expected, but there’s an explanation behind the inflated numbers.

Much of the activity comes from a large cleanup effort in the KVM selftests subsystem, where developers renamed variables and types to better match Linux kernel coding conventions. Because thousands of lines were renamed rather than fundamentally rewritten, the patch count looks dramatic even though the underlying functional changes are relatively modest.

Torvalds specifically advised testers not to overreact to the “big and strange” diff statistics.

Graphics and Driver Fixes Take Center Stage

As is common during early release candidates, a large portion of the work in Linux 7.1-rc2 focuses on hardware drivers. GPU and networking drivers account for a significant share of the meaningful fixes in this release.

Notable improvements include:

Additional fixes for AMD GPU support

Intel Xe graphics driver adjustments and tuning

Networking stability improvements

Filesystem fixes, including NTFS driver updates

Memory leak patches and race-condition corrections

These kinds of updates are critical during the RC phase because they help stabilize hardware compatibility before the final release reaches mainstream distributions.

Steam Deck OLED Audio Finally Gets Fixed

One of the more interesting fixes in Linux 7.1-rc2 addresses a long-standing issue affecting the Steam Deck OLED. According to reports, audio support for Valve’s handheld had been broken in the mainline Linux kernel for nearly two years, forcing Valve and some handheld-focused distributions to carry their own downstream patches and workarounds.

With Linux 7.1-rc2, an upstream fix for the audio issue has finally landed, potentially simplifying support for Linux gaming handhelds moving forward.

For Linux gamers and portable gaming enthusiasts, this is one of the more practical improvements included in the release candidate.

AI-Generated Patch Discussions Continue

Another interesting topic surrounding Linux 7.1-rc2 is the continued discussion around AI-assisted development tools. Torvalds noted that recent kernel cycles—including Linux 7.0 and now 7.1—have seen unusually high patch volumes, and he suspects AI tooling may be contributing to the trend.

While AI-generated or AI-assisted patches are still controversial in kernel development circles, their growing presence raises questions about:

Code quality and maintainability

Review workloads for maintainers

Long-term reliability of AI-generated contributions

At the same time, many developers are already using AI-assisted tooling to speed up repetitive tasks and code generation.

Real-World Testing Is Already Finding Bugs

As expected during RC testing, community feedback is already uncovering regressions and hardware issues. One reported example involves a Dell Latitude 7390 backlight problem that was initially discovered in Linux 7.1-rc1 and remains unresolved in rc2.

Kernel maintainers recommended using git bisect to isolate the exact patch responsible for the regression, highlighting the collaborative and highly iterative nature of Linux kernel testing.

What Happens Next?

Linux 7.1 is still in the early stages of its release cycle. Over the coming weeks, developers will continue releasing additional RC builds focused primarily on:

Stability improvements

Regression fixes

Hardware compatibility corrections

Performance tuning

If the cycle proceeds normally, the final stable release of Linux 7.1 is expected sometime in June 2026.

Who Should Try Linux 7.1-rc2?

Release candidates are mainly intended for:

Kernel developers

Linux enthusiasts

Hardware testers

Distribution maintainers

Because RC kernels may still contain bugs or regressions, they are generally not recommended for production systems.

However, users with newer hardware or those interested in testing upcoming Linux improvements may find the release worth exploring.

Conclusion

Linux 7.1-rc2 may not introduce massive new features yet, but it continues the important stabilization work that defines the Linux kernel development process. With graphics fixes, networking improvements, Steam Deck OLED audio repairs, and ongoing discussions about AI-generated patches, this release candidate offers an interesting glimpse into where Linux kernel development is heading.

As testing continues, Linux 7.1 is shaping up to be another important refinement release for desktops, servers, gaming systems, and next-generation hardware support.