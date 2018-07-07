Python is easy to use, powerful, versatile and a Linux Journal reader favorite. We've round up some of the most popular recent Python-related articles for your weekend reading.

Introducing PyInstaller by Reuven M. Lerner: Want to distribute Python programs to your Python-less clients? PyInstaller is the answer.

Examining Data Using Pandas by Reuven M. Lerner: You don't need to be a data scientist to use Pandas for some basic analysis.

Multiprocessing in Python by Reuven M. Lerner: Python's "multiprocessing" module feels like threads, but actually launches processes.

Launching External Processes in Python by Reuven M. Lerner: Think it's complex to connect your Python program to the UNIX shell? Think again!

Thinking Concurrently: How Modern Network Applications Handle Multiple Connections by Reuven M. Lerner: exploring different types of multiprocessing and looks at the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Threading in Python by Reuven M. Lerner: threads can provide concurrency, even if they're not truly parallel.

Using Python for Science by Joey Bernard: introducing Anaconda, a Python distribution for scientific research.

Visualizing Molecules with Python by Joey Bernard: introducing PyMOL, a Python package for studying chemical structures.

Novelty and Outlier Detection by Reuven M. Lerner: we look at a number of ways you can try to identify outliers using the tools and libraries that Python provides for working with data: NumPy, Pandas and scikit-learn.

Learning Data Science by Reuven M. Lerner: I've written a lot about data science and machine learning. In case my enthusiasm wasn't obvious from my writing, let me say it plainly: it has been a long time since I last encountered a technology that was so poised to revolutionize the world in which we live.

Classifying Text by Reuven M. Lerner: I want to bring your attention to a surprisingly simple—but powerful and widespread—use of machine learning, namely document classification.