Pythonic Science in the Browser

May 30, 2017  By Joey Bernard
 in

In the past, if you wanted a friendly environment for doing Python programming, you would use Ipython. The Ipython project actually consists of three parts: the standard console interface, a Qt-based GUI interface and a web server interface that you can connect to with a web browser. The web browser interface, especially, has become the de facto way of doing scientific programming with Python. It has become so popular in fact, it has spun off as its own project, named Jupyter. In this article, I take a look at how to get the latest version up and running, and I discuss the kinds of things you can do with it once it is set up.

The first step is to install the latest version. Because it is under very active development, you probably will want to keep it updated on your system. pip is definitely the easiest way to do this. The following command will install Jupyter, if it isn't already installed, or it will update Jupyter to the latest version: 


sudo pip install --upgrade jupyter

Be sure that you have a C compiler installed, along with the development package for Python. For example, on Debian-based systems, you can be sure you are ready by executing the following command: 


sudo apt-get install python-dev build-essentials

This should make sure you have everything you need installed.

To start Jupyter, open a terminal window and enter the command: 


jupyter notebook --no-browser

This will start a web server, listening on port 8888, that will accept connections from the local machine. For security reasons, by default, it will ignore incoming connections from outside machines. If you want to set it up to accept connections from outside machines, you can do so by adding an extra option: 


jupyter notebook --no-browser --ip=*

This makes your Jupyter server wide open, so it is strongly discouraged unless you are on a secure private network. Otherwise, you should have some sort of user authentication set up to manage who can use your system.

Once Jupyter is up and running, open a browser and point it to http://localhost:8888. Across the top, you will see a series of tabs for each section of the workspace. Most people will see only three: Files, Running and Clusters. If you are using the Anaconda Python distribution, you will get a fourth tab named Conda.

Figure 1. When you first enter Jupyter, you are presented with a file listing from the current working directory.

