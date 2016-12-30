Jetico's BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux
For users in search of a commercially supported encryption tool for Linux with a backdoor-free guarantee, Jetico recommends its recently updated BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux 3.0.

NethServer: Linux without All That Linux Stuff

By Shawn Powers 

Okay, that title really isn't fair. NethServer has all the Linux stuff, it's just that you don't have to interact with it in the traditional way in order to reap the benefits. NethServer is a web-based management software package built on top of CentOS. You can download it as a separate distribution, but truly, it's just software on top of CentOS.

CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise

By James Gray 

Although open-source software excels at innovation and leverages the immense power of talented developers dedicated to solving difficult problems, the focus is rarely on enterprise capabilities, asserts CloudBees, the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps. Fortunate for Jenkins developers, CloudBees, Inc., has announced CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise, a Jen

Sometimes My Office Goes with Me

By Shawn Powers 

A year or so ago, I wrote a short article titled "Network Go Bag". During the past year, I've gotten lots of email about that bag and actually quite a few questions about working while traveling in general.

The Tiny Internet Project, Part III

By John S. Tonello 

In a previous article, I introduced the Tiny Internet Project, a self-contained Linux project that shows you how to build key pieces of the internet on a single computer using virtualization software, a router and free open-source applications.

Permabit Technology Corporation's Albireo VDO for Ubuntu Server

By James Gray 

In perfect alignment with its self-described identity as "the data reduction expert", Permabit Technology Corporation recently announced availability of its Albireo Virtual Data Optimizer (VDO) 6 for Canonical's Ubuntu Server.

ADUPS Android Malware Infects Barnes & Noble

By Charles Fisher 

ADUPS is an Android "firmware provisioning" company based out of Shanghai, China. The software specializes both in Big Data collection of Android usage, and hostile app installation and/or firmware control. Google has blacklisted the ADUPS agent in its Android Compatibility Test Suite (CTS).

USMobile, Inc.'s Scrambl3

By James Gray 

The special sauce in USMobile, Inc.'s Scrambl3, the mobile app that facilitates "the world's most private calls and messages", is a set of open-source components that create a top-secret-grade VPN, encryption algorithms and internet protocols.

Secure Desktops with Qubes: Extra Protection

By Kyle Rankin 

This article is the fourth in my series about the Qubes operating system, a security-focused Linux distribution that compartmentalizes your common desktop tasks into individual VMs.

Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's Wicked Cool Shell Scripts (No Starch Press)

By James Gray 

The new second edition of Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's classic Wicked Cool Shell Scripts, published by No Starch Press, features a smorgasbord of favorite scripts and 23 brand-new ones. Subtitled 101 Scripts for Linux, OS X, and UNIX Systems, Taylor and Perry's guide features a collection of useful, customizable and fun shell scripts

Finishing Up the Content Spinner

By Dave Taylor 

You'll recall that in my last article I shared a long, complex explanation for why spam email catches my attention and intrigues me, perhaps more than it should. Part of it is that I've been involved in email forever—I even wrote one of the most popular old-school email programs back in the day.

Android Candy: Teach an Android to Take Notes

By Shawn Powers 

A few months ago I tried out the recently open-sourced Simplenote application from the folks at Automattic. One of the other fairly new additions to their cross-platform note-syncing platform is that an Android app is available for free in the Google Play Store.

Bruce Nikkel's Practical Forensic Imaging (No Starch Press)

By James Gray 

Forensic image acquisition is an important part of the process of after-the-fact incident response and evidence collection. Digital forensic investigators acquire, preserve and manage digital evidence as part of criminal and civil court cases; they examine violations of organizational policy; and they analyze cyber attacks.

Progress on Privacy

By Doc Searls 

The internet didn't come with privacy, any more than the planet did. But at least the planet had nature, which provided raw materials for the privacy technologies we call clothing and shelter. On the net, we use human nature to make our own raw materials. Those include code, protocols, standards, frameworks and best practices, such as those behind free and open-source software.

Transitioning to Python 3

By Reuven M. Lerner 

The Python language, which is not new but continues to gain momentum and users as if it were, has changed remarkably little since it first was released. I don't mean to say that Python hasn't changed; it has grown, gaining functionality and speed, and it's now a hot language in a variety of domains, from data science to test automation to education.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform

By James Gray 

The adoption of OpenStack in production environments has burgeoned, necessitating increased requirements for enhanced management and seamlessly integrated enterprise capabilities.

