News briefs for June 28, 2018.

Python 3.7.0 has been released. This is a major release of the Python language, containing many new features, including new syntax features, backwards-incompatible syntax changes, new library modules, significant improvements to the standard library and much more. See the release highlights for all the updates, and go here to download.

Timesys this morning announced a new solution, Threat Resistance Security Technology (TRST) Product Protection, that enables "developers of IoT, IIoT, ICS, and other smart devices to reduce the attack surface of their products, harden devices, and maintain security at IoT scale". Quoted in the press release, Atul Bansal, CEO of Timesys, said "As IoT deployments skyrocket in number and size, the attack surface of devices grows exponentially. Our new TRST offering enables device developers to bring products to market faster without compromising security and to maintain stronger security in production deployment."

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 is now available. This is a "long-life release", which comes with up to three years of standard support, and optional two years of extended life-cycle support. This release has many new features, including "fast forward upgrades", and it now supports containerization of all OpenStack services. OpenStack Platform 13 also delivers several new integrations with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, and it has many new hardened security services. See the Red Hat blog post for more information.

The Wi-Fi Alliance this week introduced Wi-Fi Certified WPA3, which "adds new features to simplify Wi-Fi security, enable more robust authentication, and deliver increased cryptographic strength for highly sensitive data markets". According to the press release, "As the Wi-Fi industry transitions to WPA3 security, WPA2 devices will continue to interoperate and provide recognized security." In addition, "All WPA3 networks use the latest security methods, disallow outdated legacy protocols, and require use of Protected Management Frames (PMF) to maintain resiliency of mission critical networks."

SoftMaker FreeOffice 2018 for Linux and Windows has been updated to revision 934. New features include formatting now can be transferred using the format painter, and you can add comments and footnotes documents. There's also a new tool for Linux users to help with technical problems, and support for encrypted DOCX documents also has been improved. You can download FreeOffice 2018 free of charge from here.