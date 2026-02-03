A Pillar of the Linux Kernel: Greg Kroah-Hartman Honored with European Open Source Award

by George Whittaker
on February 3, 2026
The open-source community is celebrating a well-deserved recognition. Greg Kroah-Hartman, one of the most influential figures in the Linux ecosystem, has been awarded the European Open Source Award, honoring decades of sustained contributions that have shaped Linux into the stable, trusted platform it is today.

For anyone who relies on Linux, whether on servers, desktops, embedded devices, or cloud infrastructure, this award highlights the quiet but essential work that keeps the ecosystem reliable.

A Steward of Stability

Greg Kroah-Hartman is best known for his role as the maintainer of the Linux kernel’s stable branches. While new kernel features often grab headlines, the stable kernels are where real-world systems live. They receive carefully vetted fixes for security issues, regressions, and bugs, without introducing disruptive changes.

That responsibility requires deep technical knowledge, discipline, and trust from the community. Kroah-Hartman has carried it for years, ensuring that Linux remains dependable across millions of systems worldwide.

Beyond the Stable Kernel

His impact extends far beyond stable releases. Over the years, Kroah-Hartman has contributed heavily to:

  • Driver development, helping hardware vendors integrate cleanly with Linux

  • Kernel infrastructure improvements, making long-term maintenance sustainable

  • Developer documentation, including the widely respected Linux Kernel in a Nutshell

  • Mentorship, guiding new contributors through the notoriously complex kernel process

These efforts help keep Linux open not just in license, but in practice, accessible to new developers and maintainable at scale.

Why This Award Matters

The European Open Source Award recognizes individuals whose work benefits society through openness, collaboration, and technical excellence. Kroah-Hartman’s work exemplifies that mission.

Linux doesn’t succeed because of flashy features alone. It succeeds because:

  • Bugs are fixed responsibly

  • Security issues are handled quietly and quickly

  • Compatibility is preserved across years and hardware generations

Those outcomes don’t happen by accident. They’re the result of sustained, meticulous stewardship, exactly the kind of work this award celebrates.

A Reminder of How Open Source Thrives

In a world increasingly focused on rapid releases and constant change, Greg Kroah-Hartman’s recognition serves as a reminder that maintenance is innovation too. Keeping software reliable, secure, and usable over time is just as important as adding new capabilities.

Open source thrives because people are willing to do that work, and do it well.

Conclusion

Greg Kroah-Hartman receiving the European Open Source Award is more than a personal honor. It’s recognition of the often unseen labor that keeps Linux running everywhere, from smartphones to supercomputers.

The Linux community, and the broader open-source world, is better because of that dedication.

Congratulations to Greg Kroah-Hartman on a truly earned achievement!

George Whittaker is the editor of Linux Journal, and also a regular contributor. George has been writing about technology for two decades, and has been a Linux user for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoys programming, reading, and gaming.

