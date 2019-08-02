Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Cinnamon Now Available, IBM Has Transformed Its Software to Be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift, Icinga Web 2.7.0 Released, Google Rolling Out Android Auto Design Updates and Kernel 5.1 Reaches End of Life

by Jill Franklin
on August 2, 2019

News briefs for August 2, 2019.

Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Cinnamon was officially released today. This is a long-term support release that will be supported until 2023, and it brings updated software and many improvements. Go here to read about all the new features.

IBM yesterday announced it has transformed its software to be cloud-native and run on any cloud with Red Hat OpenShift. From the announcement: "Enterprises can now build mission-critical applications once and run them on all leading public clouds, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba and IBM Cloud and on private clouds. The new cloud-native capabilities will be delivered as pre-integrated solutions called IBM Cloud Paks." IBM also announced Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z and LinuxOne, and consulting and technology services for Red Hat.

Icinga Web 2.7.0 was released this week. Improvements include Japanese and Ukranian language support, bonus functionality for Modules, an enhanced UI and much more. You can get the official packages from packages.icinga.com.

Google begins rolling out new Android Auto design updates. ZDNet reports that "the new Android Auto starts playing media and Google Maps as soon as the car starts. Maps will also show suggested locations. If a route has already been planned on a phone, Android Auto automatically adds the directions and displays routing information....Android Auto now also can use widescreen displays to give extra space for step-by-step navigation, media playback, and call controls. Changes to improve visibility include easier-to-read fonts and a new dark mode. Overall, the design changes are meant to get users on the road faster and allow easier management of apps with fewer taps."

Greg Kroah-Hartman recently announced that Linux kernel 5.1 has reached end of life: "Everyone should be moved to the 5.2.y kernel at this point in time. 5.1.y is now end-of-life."

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Storix backup and disaster recovery

 

Recent Articles

Episode 24: A Chat About Redis Labs (Podcast Transcript) cover
Reality 2.0 Episode 24: A Chat About Redis Labs (Podcast Transcript)
Katherine Druckman
""
Where the Internet Gets Real
Doc Searls
Linux Journal August 2019 cover
The DevOps Issue
Bryan Lunduke
Image from Brian Ho on Unsplash
Continuous Integration/Continuous Development with FOSS Tools
Quentin Hartman
""
Bash Shell Games: Let's Play Go Fish!
Dave Taylor
Python
Python's Mypy: Callables and Generators
Reuven M. Lerner

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo