News briefs for June 4, 2018.

Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Cinnamon BETA released today. Version 19 is a long-term release with support until 2023. New features include Timeshift, a new welcome screen and a revamped software manager. See the Release Notes for more info about the release and important links. And remember, this is a BETA release, so use it only for testing and be sure to report bugs to the Linux Mint team.

GNU Linux-libre 4.17-gnu kernel, which removes all non-free components from Linux, is now available. See the announcement for all the details.

NVIDIA today announced the availability of NVIDIA Isaac. Isaac is "a new platform to power the next generation of autonomous machines, bringing artificial intelligence capabilities to robots for manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, construction and many other industries." At the heart of Isaac is NVIDIA Jetson Xavier, "an AI computer for autonomous machines, delivering the performance of a GPU workstation in an embedded module under 30W."

Helm became its own standalone project last week, TechCrunch reports. Previously, it was a subproject of Kubernetes, but it's now a separate program as it doesn't always follow the same release schedule as Kubernetes. Helm allows you to package up a set of requirements into "charts", so you can repeat the installation process in a consistent way, this helps developers "benefit from the community, who could build Charts for common installation scenarios".

FreeBSD 11.2-RC1 is now available. This is the first RC build of the 11.2 release cycle, it includes a "fix to flush caches before initiating a microcode update on Intel CPUs", "Wake On LAN features for Ice Lake and Cannon Lake devices has been activated" and more.