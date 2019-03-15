News briefs for March 15, 2019.

The JS Foundation and the Node.js Foundation are merging to form the OpenJS Foundation. ZDNet reports that the Linux Foundation made the announcement this week at the Open Source Leadership Summit in Half Moon Bay, CA. The OpenJS Foundation's mission " is to support the growth of JavaScript and related web technologies by providing a neutral organization to host and sustain projects, and fund development activities. It's made up of 31 open-source JavaScript projects including Appium, Dojo, jQuery, Node.js, and webpack."

GNOME 3.32 Taipei was released this week. This version represents 6 months of work by the GNOME Community and includes many improvements and new features. The visual style has been refreshed with an brand-new set of app icons. It also "introduces an experimental feature for Wayland desktop sessions that enables fractional scaling". And, data structure improvements in the GNOME desktop have caused a " faster, snappier feel to the animations, icons and top 'shell' panel". See the release notes for more details on all the changes and enhancements.

Qt 5.12.2 was released today. This is the second patch release of Qt 5.12 LTS and contains more than 250 bug fixes. See the Change Files for the full list of changes.

Canonical yesterday released a new Linux kernel update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) to fix a recently discovered vulnerability. According to Softpedia News, the security issue affects Linux kernel 3.13 and is "race condition (CVE-2019-6133) discovered by Jann Horn of Google Project Zero in Linux kernel's fork() system call, which could allow a local attacker to gain access to services storing cache authorizations and run programs with administrative privileges." Users should update immediately.

The Debian GNU/Linux project has extended the date for nomations for the leader post. One nomination has come in so far, Joerg Jaspert, part of the Debian Account Managers team. ITWire reports that nominations were initially slated to close March 16.