Firefox 64 Now Available, SoftMaker Office Announces "Load and Help" Fundraising Campaign, the Joint Development Foundation Has Joined The Linux Foundation, Google+ to End in April 2019 and Valve Releases Proton 3.16 (Beta)

by Jill Franklin
on December 12, 2018

News briefs for December 12, 2018.

Firefox 64 was released yesterday. New features include multiple tab selection, Developer Tools improvements, standardizing proprietary styling features, updated privacy features and much more. See the full release notes for more details, and download Firefox here.

SoftMaker Office announces its "Load and Help 2018" fundraiser campaign: "From now until Christmas, the company will donate 10 cents to charitable organizations for each free download of FlexiPDF Basic or SoftMaker FreeOffice 2018." Also, for the first time ever, SoftMaker's free FreeOffice package is now available for macOS, in addition to Linux and Windows.

The Joint Development Foundation has joined The Linux Foundation family to "make it easier to collaborate through both open source and standards development". The press release quotes Executive Director of The Linux Foundation Jim Zemlin: "Leveraging the capabilities of the Joint Development Foundation will enable us to provide open source projects with another path to standardization, driving greater industry adoption of standards and specifications to speed adoption."

Google+ will be killed off in April 2019, rather than August 2019 as initially planned, due to a bug in the Google+ API that exposed the data of 52.5 million users. See the betanews post for details.

Valve announces a new beta release of Proton 3.16. With this release, 29 additional games are now supported, and the build also contains a rework of the audio. See the Changelog for more information.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

