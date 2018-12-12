News briefs for December 12, 2018.

Firefox 64 was released yesterday. New features include multiple tab selection, Developer Tools improvements, standardizing proprietary styling features, updated privacy features and much more. See the full release notes for more details, and download Firefox here.

SoftMaker Office announces its "Load and Help 2018" fundraiser campaign: "From now until Christmas, the company will donate 10 cents to charitable organizations for each free download of FlexiPDF Basic or SoftMaker FreeOffice 2018." Also, for the first time ever, SoftMaker's free FreeOffice package is now available for macOS, in addition to Linux and Windows.

The Joint Development Foundation has joined The Linux Foundation family to "make it easier to collaborate through both open source and standards development". The press release quotes Executive Director of The Linux Foundation Jim Zemlin: "Leveraging the capabilities of the Joint Development Foundation will enable us to provide open source projects with another path to standardization, driving greater industry adoption of standards and specifications to speed adoption."

Google+ will be killed off in April 2019, rather than August 2019 as initially planned, due to a bug in the Google+ API that exposed the data of 52.5 million users. See the betanews post for details.

Valve announces a new beta release of Proton 3.16. With this release, 29 additional games are now supported, and the build also contains a rework of the audio. See the Changelog for more information.