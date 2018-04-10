News briefs for April 10, 2018.

Feral Interactive today released GameMode, an open-source tool that helps Linux users get the best performance out of their games. According to the press release, "GameMode instructs your CPU to automatically run in Performance Mode when playing games." Rise of the Tomb Raider, which is being released later this month, will be the first release to integrate this tool. GameMode is available now via GitHub.

If you are using ZFS On Linux 0.7.7, which was released in March, upgrade immediately to version 0.7.8 to keep your data safe. Version 0.7.8 is an emergency release to deal with a possible data loss issue, Phoronix reports. See the ZOL bug report for more info.

YouTube was hacked this morning, and many popular music videos were defaced, including the video for the hit song Despacito, as well as videos by Shakira, Selena Gomez, Drake and Taylor Swift. According to the BBC story, "A Twitter account that apparently belongs to one of the hackers posted: 'It's just for fun, I just use [the] script 'youtube-change-title-video' and I write 'hacked'."

Linux computer maker System76 is moving its manufacturing factory from China to Denver, Colorado. In an interview with opensource.com about the move and bringing manufacturing in-house, System 76 marketing director Louisa Bisio, said "Creating a computer that is open source from the physical design to the OS is the next step in our mission to empower our customers and the community. We believe that by leading with open source design, the rest of the industry will have to follow."

Oregon becomes the second state to pass Net Neutrality law. Governor Kate Brown signed the bill yesterday, "withholding state business from internet providers who throttle traffic, making the state the second to finalize a proposal aimed at thwarting moves by federal regulators to relax net neutrality requirements".