Canonical Announces Extended Security Maintenance for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Mozilla to Discuss the Future of Advertising at ICDPPC, Newegg Attacked, MetaCase Launches MetaEdit+ 5.5 and MariaDB Acquires Clustrix

by Jill Franklin
on September 20, 2018

News briefs for September 20, 2018.

Canonical yesterday announced the Extended Security Maintenance for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS "Trusty Tahr", which means critical and important security patches will be available beyond the Ubuntu 14.04 end-of-life date (April 2019).

Mozilla to hold a high-level panel discussion on "the future of advertising in an open and sustainable internet ecosystem" at the 40th annual International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Conference in Brussels, Belgium October 22–26, 2018. The discussion is titled "Online advertising is broken: Can ethics fix it?", and it's scheduled for October 23, 2018.

Attackers stole credit-card information from Newegg by injecting 15 lines of skimming code on the online payments page, which remained undetected from August 14th to September 18, 2018, TechCrunch reports. Yonathan Klijnsma, threat researcher at RiskIQ, told TechCrunch that "These attacks are not confined to certain geolocations or specific industries—any organization that processes payments online is a target." If you entered your credit-card data during that period, contact your bank immediately.

MetaCase this morning announced the launch of MetaEdit+ 5.5 for Linux, which brings collaborated models to Git and other version control systems. It's "aimed at expert developers looking to gain productivity and quality by generating tight code directly from domain-specific models". You can download a free trial from here.

MariaDB has acquired Clustrix, the "pioneer in distributed database technology". According to the press release, this acquisition gives "MariaDB's open source database the scalability and high-availability that rivals or exceeds Oracle and Amazon while foregoing the need for expensive computing platforms or high licensing fees."

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

