The Arch Linux installer continues evolving alongside the broader Linux desktop ecosystem. With the release of Archinstall 4.2, a notable change has arrived: Wayland is now the default focus for graphical installation profiles, while traditional X.Org-based profiles have been removed or deprioritized.

This move reflects a wider transition happening across Linux, one that is gradually redefining how graphical environments are built and used.

A Turning Point for Archinstall

Archinstall, the official guided installer for Arch Linux, has steadily improved over time to make installation more accessible while still maintaining Arch’s minimalist philosophy.

With version 4.2, the installer now aligns more closely with modern desktop trends by emphasizing Wayland-based environments during setup, instead of offering traditional X.Org configurations as first-class options.

This doesn’t mean X.Org is completely gone from Arch Linux, but it does signal a clear shift in direction.

Why Wayland Is Taking Over

Wayland has been gaining traction for years as the successor to X.Org, offering a more streamlined and secure approach to rendering graphics on Linux.

Compared to X.Org, Wayland is designed to:

Reduce complexity in the graphics stack

Improve security by isolating applications

Deliver smoother rendering and better performance

Support modern display technologies like high-DPI and variable refresh rates

As the Linux ecosystem evolves, many distributions and desktop environments are prioritizing Wayland as the default display protocol.

What Changed in Archinstall 4.2

With this release, users installing Arch through Archinstall will notice:

Wayland-based desktop environments and compositors are now the primary options

X.Org-centric setups are no longer emphasized in guided profiles

Installation workflows better reflect modern Linux defaults

This simplifies the installation experience for new users, who no longer need to choose between legacy and modern display systems during setup.

What About X.Org?

While Archinstall is moving forward, X.Org itself is not disappearing overnight.

Many applications and workflows still rely on X11, and compatibility is maintained through XWayland, which allows X11 applications to run within Wayland sessions.

For advanced users, Arch still provides full flexibility:

X.Org packages remain available

Users can manually configure X11 setups

Custom configurations remain a core part of the Arch philosophy

However, the installer’s shift makes it clear that X.Org is now considered legacy rather than default.

Part of a Larger Linux Trend

Archinstall’s change isn’t happening in isolation. Across the Linux world:

GNOME has removed or is removing X11 sessions

KDE Plasma is moving toward Wayland-first configurations

New compositors like Hyprland are built exclusively for Wayland

Distributions are gradually phasing out X11 defaults

Even though X.Org has served Linux for decades, its architecture reflects an earlier era of computing. Wayland represents a more modern approach designed for today’s hardware and workloads.

What This Means for Users

For new Arch Linux users:

Installation becomes simpler and more future-focused

You’ll likely start directly on a Wayland desktop

Fewer decisions are needed during setup

For experienced users:

You still have full control to install X.Org manually

You can mix Wayland and X11 tools as needed

The change mainly affects defaults, not capabilities

In short, Arch remains flexible, but its default direction is now clearly forward-looking.

Conclusion

Archinstall 4.2 dropping X.Org-focused profiles marks another milestone in Linux’s transition to Wayland. While X11 isn’t gone, it is steadily moving into the background as newer technologies take center stage.

For Arch Linux, a distribution known for staying close to upstream and embracing modern practices, this shift feels natural. It simplifies installation, reflects current development trends, and prepares users for the future of the Linux desktop.

The message is clear: Wayland is no longer the future, it’s the present.