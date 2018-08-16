Happy belated 21st birthday to GNOME! The project celebrated this milestone by releasing version 3.29.91.

Good news to all the gamers out there: Valve is working on a set of compatibility tools to allow Windows developed games to run on Linux. More can be read here.

In recent security related news, a new Intel-focused vulnerability affecting Linux, the L1TF or "Foreshadow", is being patched by all the major distributions. Details about these exploits can be found here.

A bit of advice to our travelers with laptops: you should limit or refrain from placing stickers on your devices. It may be a great way to express oneself but anything ranging from political, recreational or business related content can be used against (or possibly detain) you when attempting to cross international borders.

In other news, the CentOS project just announced the availability of version 7.5 for the IBM Power9 architecture.