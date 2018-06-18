Total War: WARHAMMER II Coming to Linux, Red Hat Announces GPL Cooperation Commitment, Linspire 8.0 Alpha 1 Released and More

by Jill Franklin
on June 18, 2018

News briefs for June 18, 2018.

Feral Interactive announced this morning that Total War: WARHAMMER II is coming to Linux and macOS this year. You can view the trailer here. Pricing and system requirements will be announced closer to the release.

Starting today, Red Hat announced that "all new Red Hat-initiated open source projects that opt to use GPLv2 or LGPLv2.1 will be expected to supplement the license with the cure commitment language of GPLv3". The announcement notes that this development is the latest in "an ongoing initiative within the open source community to promote predictability and stability in enforcement of GPL-family licenses".

Linspire announced the release of 8.0 Alpha 1 yesterday. This release marks the beginning stages of the new Linspire release, scheduled for around Christmas, and is not intended for use in production environments. New features include Ubuntu 18.04 Base, new GUI layout, kernel 4.15/0-23, Mate 1.20.1, Google Chrome 67 and more.

Yesterday marked the end of security support for for Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie", Softpedia News reports. If you haven't already done so, upgrade now.

Phoronix reports on feautres that didn't make it for the mainline Linux kernel 4.18. Work that isn't being mailined includes Bcachefs, NOVA, Reiser4, WireGuard, LLVM Linux and more.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

Community Events

OSCON 2018
-
Portland, OR, USA
DEFCON 2018
-
Las Vegas, NV, USA
Linux Security Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
Open Source Summit North America
-
Vancouver, Canada
Interdrone
-
Las Vegas, NV, USA