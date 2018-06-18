News briefs for June 18, 2018.

Feral Interactive announced this morning that Total War: WARHAMMER II is coming to Linux and macOS this year. You can view the trailer here. Pricing and system requirements will be announced closer to the release.

Starting today, Red Hat announced that "all new Red Hat-initiated open source projects that opt to use GPLv2 or LGPLv2.1 will be expected to supplement the license with the cure commitment language of GPLv3". The announcement notes that this development is the latest in "an ongoing initiative within the open source community to promote predictability and stability in enforcement of GPL-family licenses".

Linspire announced the release of 8.0 Alpha 1 yesterday. This release marks the beginning stages of the new Linspire release, scheduled for around Christmas, and is not intended for use in production environments. New features include Ubuntu 18.04 Base, new GUI layout, kernel 4.15/0-23, Mate 1.20.1, Google Chrome 67 and more.

Yesterday marked the end of security support for for Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie", Softpedia News reports. If you haven't already done so, upgrade now.

Phoronix reports on feautres that didn't make it for the mainline Linux kernel 4.18. Work that isn't being mailined includes Bcachefs, NOVA, Reiser4, WireGuard, LLVM Linux and more.