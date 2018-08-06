News briefs for August 6, 2018.

Thunderbird 60.0 was released today. You can download the new version from here (note, this is a direct download, not an upgrade). Changes include improvements for dealing with attachments, new light and dark themes, WebExtension themes are now enabled, several new calendar features and much more.

Richard Hughes welcomes Lenovo to the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service). He writes that he and Peter Jones "have been working with partners of Lenovo and the ThinkPad, ThinkStation and ThinkCenter groups inside Lenovo to get automatic firmware updates working across a huge number of different models of hardware." And also that "Bringing Lenovo to the LVFS has been a lot of work. It needed changes to the low level fwupdate library, fwupd, and even the LVFS admin portal itself for various vendor-defined reasons."

Netrunner Rolling 2018.08 is now available. Main updates include KDE Plasma 5.13.3, KDE Frameworks 5.48, KDE Applications 18.04, Qt 5.11.1, Linux Kernel 4.17 Firefox Quantum 61.0 and much more. You can get the new release here.

More than 100 models of HP printers have critical vulnerabilities, ZDNet reports. From HP's security bulletin: "Two security vulnerabilities have been identified with certain HP Inkjet printers. A maliciously crafted file sent to an affected device can cause a stack or static buffer overflow, which could allow remote code execution." To see the list of affected printers and links to the patches, go here.

A new SteamOS beta update for the Brewmaster release is now available. According to GamingOnLinux, "it's not technically a major update in terms of the overall system, it's still rather mighty where it counts". Updates include Linux kernel 4.16, Mesa 18.1.5 with LLVM 7.0 snapshot and NVIDIA drivers 396.45.