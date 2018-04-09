News briefs for April 9, 2018.

Feral Interactive confirms: "Lara Croft is returning to Linux in Rise of the Tomb Raider later this month, shortly after macOS. Specs will be announced closer to launch. In the meantime, gear up for adventure with our Linux livestream tomorrow at 6PM BST / 10AM PDT on Twitch."

phpMyAdmin version 4.8.0 was released over the weekend. This release brings the usual bug and security fixes, and other major changes include "security enhancements, such as removing the PHP eval() function and authentication logging, a mobile interface to improve the interface when used with tablets or mobile phones, and two-factor authentication options."

Canonical released a "major Linux kernel update for Raspberry Pi 2" that addresses various security vulnerabilities. Among other things, 21 security vulnerabilities were fixed for linux-raspi2, "including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation." Update now if you haven't already. (Source: Softpedia News.)

FreeCAD 0.17 was released last week, marking the first release in two years, so it's certainly a major update. Along with several workbench improvements, "more than 6,800 revisions were added to FreeCAD's source code". See the changelog for all the details, and download it here.

A new major version of the HandBrake open-source video transcoder was released this weekend, v. 1.1.0. Updates include an improved user interface, new and improved official presets, improved Apple TV 4K support and more. See all the details on the GitHub page.

Phoronix reports on big changes in store for the Linux 4.17 kernel (expected to be stable mid-June), including "a huge DRM subsystem update", "initial NVIDIA Tegra 'Xavier' SoC support", "fixes for the Macintosh PowerBook 100 series" and much more.