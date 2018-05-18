News briefs for May 18, 2018.

Purism, maker of the security-focused Librem laptops, announced yesterday it has partnered with Nitrokey to create Purekey, "Purism's own OpenPGP security token designed to integrate with its hardware and software. Purekey embodies Purism's mission to make security and cryptography accessible where its customers hold the keys to their own security." You can purchase a Purekey by itself or as an add-on with a laptop order. According to Purism's CSO Kyle Rankin, "By keeping your encryption keys on a Purekey instead of on a hard drive, your keys never leave the tamper-proof hardware. This not only makes your keys more secure from attackers, it makes using your keys on multiple devices more convenient."

The latest update of Windows 10 includes OpenSSH. ZDNet reports this has been in the works since 2015 due to user requests. Also, third-party SSH clients like Putty no longer will be necessary to connect to a system with SSH.

Vim 8.1 is now available. The major new feature of this release is that you now can run a terminal in a Vim window, which allows you to do things like run a command (like make ) while editing in other windows or "use the new terminal debugger plugin for debugging inside Vim".

0 A.D., the "open-source ancient warfare game", has a new release, Alpha 23. Phoronix reports that this "RTS game in its latest alpha release features a new civilization, new models, improved AI behavior, a mod downloader, new random maps, and other changes to enhance the game-play for this game that's been open-source for nearly a decade."

Valve launched the Steam Link App for Android devices yesterday. The app "allows gamers to experience their Steam library of games on their Android (phone, tablet, and TV) devices while connected to the same 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet as their Steam gaming computer (PC, Linux, Mac)". You can get the app here. (Source: Phoronix.)