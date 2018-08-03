News briefs for August 3, 2018.

The Linux Foundation's EdgeX Foundry announced its second major release, "California". This new release of the EdgeX IoT middleware for edge computing adds security features, such as reverse proxy and secure credentials storage. In addition, it has been rewritten in Go, which makes it possible to run on the Raspberry Pi 3, the official target platform for California.

The Rust programming language announced new version 1.28.0 stable yesterday. New features include global allocators allowing you to change the way memory is obtained, improved error messaging for formatting, library stabilizations and more. See the release notes on GitHub for more information.

Humble Bundle has released a new Humble Sports Bundle that includes several games for Linux if you pay more than the lowest tier, GamingOnLinux reports. The games include Motorsport Manager, DiRT Rally, Super Blood Hockey and 75% off Football Manager 2018. You can check out the Bundle here.

Firefox 63, which is due to be released later this year, will have out-of-process extensions for Linux. According to OMG Ubuntu, once it's turned on, all new WebExtensions that you add to your browser will run in their own dedicated processes, which means if one crashes, it won't take your entire browser with it. This feature is already available for Windows and macOS Firefox users.

The EFF announces that its Respects Your Freedom certification program continues to grow. The most recent additions were the Zerocat Chipflasher and Minifree Libreboot X200 Tablet (both certified in May 2018), and there currently are around 50 more devices working their way through the certification program.