News briefs for July 2, 2019.

Mageia 7 was released yesterday. This new version has "lots of new features, exciting updates, and new versions of your favorite programs, as well as support for very recent hardware." In addition, the Mageia team made an effort to enhance gaming in Mageia, so the game collection features many upgrades and additions. See the Release Notes and the full documentation for more information and installation options.

NVIDIA today announced its new "SUPER" line with revised RTX 2060 (starting at $399), RTX 2070 (starting at $499) and RTX 2080 (starting at $699) graphics cards, available later this month. See Phoronix for more details on the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs.

The Humble Store is having a DRM-Freedom sale. GamingOnLinux reports that all the included games have DRM-free builds available. Deals include Rogue Legacy at 80% off, Prison Architect at 75% off, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime at 60% off and much more.

Ubuntu MATE is coming to the Raspberry Pi 4. According to Forbes, lead developer Martin Wimpress revealed he is working on bringing MATE to the new RPi when he tweeted a photo of it with the caption "This should keep me occuPIed 4 a while". The Forbes post also notes that "While Raspbian 10 (based on Debian Buster) is a solid choice, Ubuntu MATE feels like a more modern desktop experience with less of a learning curve. It also includes office software, media players, the excellent Shotwell photo utility and the basic software most people need for general PC use."

Backbox Linux releases an update to version 6.0. Rogue Media News reports that the update of the ethical hacking and pen-testing distro includes a "new kernel, updated tools and some structural changes with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS". Go here to download the latest version.