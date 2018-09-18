Linux Community to Adopt New Code of Conduct, Firefox Reality Browser Now Available, Lamplight City Game Released, openSUSE Summit Nashville Announced and It's Now Easier to Run Ubuntu VMs on Windows 10

by Jill Franklin
on September 18, 2018

News briefs for September 18, 2018.

Following Linus Torvalds' apology for his behavior, the Linux Community has announced it will adopt a "Code of Conduct", which pledges to make "participation in our project and our community a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of age, body size, disability, ethnicity, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression, level of experience, education, socio-economic status, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion, or sexual identity and orientation."

Mozilla announced this morning that its new Firefox Reality browser, "designed from the ground up to work on stand-alone virtual and augmented reality (or mixed reality) headsets", is now available in the Viveport, Oculus and Daydream app stores. See the Mozilla blog for more information, how to participate and download links.

The new game Lamplight City, "a steampunk-ish detective adventure" was released recently for Linux, Windows and macOS. See the Steam store for more info and to purchase.

openSUSE announces it will hold its openSUSE SUmmit in Nashville, Tennessee, next year, April 5-6, 2019. Registration is now open for the event and the call for papers is open until January 15, 2019.

It's now much easier to run Ubuntu VMs on Windows 10 via Hyper-V Quick Create. According to ZDNet, Canonical and Microsoft partnered to release "an optimized Ubuntu Desktop image that's available through Microsoft's Hyper-V Gallery".

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

