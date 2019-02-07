LibreOffice 6.2 Officially Available, Raspberry Pi Opens a Store in the UK, Purism Announces Partnership with GDQuest to Create Games for the Librem 5, Three New Snapshots for openSUSE Tumbleweed and Document Your DNA with an RPi Gel Imager

by Jill Franklin
on February 7, 2019

News briefs for February 7, 2019.

The Document Foundation today announces the official release of LibreOffice 6.2 with NotebookBar. This is a major new release that "features a radical new approach to the user interface—based on the MUFFIN concept—and provides user experience options capable of satisfying all users'preferences, while leveraging all screen sizes in the best way." This version has many new and features, including substantial changes to icon themes, context menus are tidied up and interoperability with proprietary file formats has been improved. See this video for details on all the new features. Note that LibreOffice 6.1.5 also was released today for enterprise-class deployments. You can download LibreOffice 6.2 or LibreOffice 6.1.5 from here.

Raspberry Pi has opened a store in the Grand Arcade, Cambridge, UK. See this video for details and follow #RPiStore for more photos and info.

Purism recently announced a partnership with GDQuest to teach people how to create games for the Librem 5 smartphone using the free/libre Godot game engine. GDQuest founder and game design expert/teacher Nathan Lovato's video series will show how to create and release games on the Librem 5 and then submit them to the PureOS store. See also GDQuest's crowdfunding campaign for information on other tutorial videos and to help support the project.

Three new snapshots were released this week for openSUSE Tumbleweed with updates for ImageMagick, Mesa, Apache, Ceph, Flatpak Builder, Python and more. Bash, glusterfs, libvirt and openconnect got updates this week as well.

You can now document your DNA with a Raspberry Pi gel imager. Make magazine published a step-by-step how-to by Dr. Lindsay V. Clark, so you can make your own imager from a styrofoam box and RPi for around $150, because "Any genetics lab or DIY biohacker needs to be able to visualize DNA and RNA, and a common technique for doing so is agarose gel electrophoresis."

