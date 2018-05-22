Last Call for Purism's Librem 5 Dev Kits, Git Protocol Version 2 Released, LXQt Version 0.13.0 Now Available and More

by Jill Franklin
on May 22, 2018

Purism announces last call for its Librem 5 dev kits. If you're interested in the hardware that will be the platform for the Librem 5 privacy-focused phones, place your order by June 1, 2018. The dev kit is $399, and it includes "screen, touchscreen, development mainboard, cabling, power supply and various sensors (free worldwide shipping)".

The Google Open Source Blog recently announced the release of Git protocol version 2. This release brings improvements to server-side reference filtering, easy extensibility for new features and simplified client handling of the http transport. See the full list of changes here.

The LXQt team yesterday announced the release of version 0.13.0 of its Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment. Highlights include "all packages are ready for Qt 5.11, out-of-source builds are now mandatory, libfm-qt is made more self-sufficient" and more.

Red Hat announced this morning its collaboration with Juniper Networks to combine Juniper's Contrail Enterprise Multicloud and Red Hat's OpenShift Container and OpenStack Platforms to "deliver an open-source based, multicloud alternative to proprietary platforms".

The Debian Project announced recently that "regular security support for Debian GNU/Linux 8 (code name "jessie") will be terminated on the 17th of June".

The Khronos Group yesterday announced "its engagement of Au-Zone Technologies to enable the NNEF (Neural Network Exchange Format) standard files to be used with leading machine learning training frameworks". See the Press Release for all the details on the Khronos Group and Au-Zone's development of open-source TensorFlow and Caffe2 Converters for NNEF.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

Load Disqus comments

Community Events

Texas Camp
-
Austin, TX, USA
Texas Linux Fest
-
Austin, TX, USA
24th Annual Women in Technology
-
San Jose, CA, USA
Velocity Conference
-
San Jose, CA, USA
Fluent Conference
-
San Jose, CA, USA