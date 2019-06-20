News briefs for June 20, 2019.

Kubernetes 1.15 was released yesterday. This is the second release of the year and contains 25 enhancements. The two main themes of the release are continuous improvement and extensibility. See the Kubernetes blog post for all the details.

Offensive Security yesterday revealed much of the 2019–2020 roadmap for the open-source Kali Linux project. The press release claims that "The strategy behind much of the roadmap is opening up Kali Linux even more to the community for contributions and helping speed the process of updates and improvements." See the blog post for more details on upcoming changes and new features for Kali Linux.

Canonical released a new kernel live patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS to address the recently discovered TCP DoS vulnerabilities. From Softpedia News: "Canonical urges all users of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series who use the Linux kernel live patch to update their installations as soon as possible to the new kernel versions. These are rebootless kernel updates, so you won't need to restart your computer to apply them."

Vivaldi 2.6 was released today. This new version block abusive ads, improves security, and adds new options for quicker navigation and customization. You can download Vivaldi from here.

Mathieu Parent today announces GitLabracadabra 0.2.1. He started working on the tool to in Python to create and update projects in GitLab. He notes that "This tool is still very young and documentation is sparse, but following the 'release early, release often' motto I think it is ready for general usage."