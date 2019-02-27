News briefs for February 27, 2019.

KDE announces it's been selected to participate in the Google Summer of Code for the 14th year. See the KDE Community Wiki for ideas and instructions for students interested in working with KDE for GSoC 2019.

MariaDB announced it is releasing a new version of its MySQL-compatible database management system called MariaDB Enterprise Server 10.4. ZDNet reports that "This new business server comes with more powerful and fine-grained auditing, faster, highly reliable backups for large databases, and end-to-end encryption for all data at rest in MariaDB clusters." The MariaDB Enterprise Server will be available in the second quarter of this year and will be fully open source.

CentOS is celebrating its 15th birthday. As part of its birthday celebrations, the CentOS blog wants to talk with those who "were involved in the early days, as well as some that have joined later on, to talk about how and why people get involved in this project". If you're interested in telling your story, contact rbowen@centosproject.org for an interview.

Cmd is a new security tool for Linux. According to Network World, "It reaches way beyond the traditional configuration of user privileges and takes an active role in monitoring and controlling the commands that users are able to run on Linux systems." It is designed for the cloud and monitors user activity "by forming user activity profiles (characterizing the activities these users generally perform), noticing abnormalities in their online behavior (login times, commands used, user locations, etc.), and preventing and reporting certain activities (e.g., downloading or modifying files and running privileged commands) that suggest some kind of system compromise might be underway. The product's behaviors are configurable and changes can be made rapidly."

Red Hat today announced the Red Hat Certified Architect Program in Telco Cloud, "a new training and certification program emphasizing the next-generation of telecommunications innovation". The program "focuses on the skills that telecommunications engineers need to build network functions virtualization (NFV) clouds, critical technologies that can help drive advanced services like 5G."