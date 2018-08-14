FOSS Alternatives to Popular Proprietary Software
on August 14, 2018
A list of FOSS alternatives to popular proprietary software was compiled in to an infographic by anonymiss@despora.de. We've contributed by making a text list of the infographic. Now it's your turn-- tell us what FOSS alternatives you recommend in each category and we'll add them to this master list.
- FOSS: searX, https://searx.me/
YouTube
- FOSS: PeerTube, https://joinpeertube.org/en/home/
Google Maps
- FOSS: Open Street Map, https://www.openstreetmap.org/
Gmail
- FOSS: Disroot.org, https://disroot.org/en
- FOSS: ProtonMail, https://www.protonmail.com
- FOSS: Tutanota, https://tutanota.com
Google Play
- FOSS: F-Droid, https://f-droid.org/en/
- FOSS: Diaspora, https://diasporafoundation.org/
- FOSS: Pixelfed, https://pixelfed.org/
- FOSS: Signal, https://signal.org/
- FOSS: Wire, https://wire.com
- FOSS: Mastodon, https://mastodon.social/about
Encyclopedia Britannica
- FOSS: Wikipedia, https://www.wikipedia.org/
Microsoft Windows or Apple Mac
- FOSS: Linux, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linux
Internet Explorer
- FOSS: Firefox, https://www.mozilla.org/
Microsoft Office
- FOSS: LibreOffice, https://www.libreoffice.org/
Adobe Photoshop
- FOSS: GIMP, https://www.gimp.org/
Adobe InDesign
- FOSS: Scribus, https://www.scribus.net/
