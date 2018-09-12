The First Beta of the /e/ OS to Be Released Soon, Canonical's Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Parrot 4.2.2 Now Available, Open Jam 2018 Announced and Lightbend's Fast Data Platform Now on Kubernetes

by Jill Franklin
on September 12, 2018

News briefs for September 12, 2018.

Gaël Duval writes that the first beta of the /e/ OS will be released soon. See his post for more information on how to test it and a list of supported Android devices.

Canonical yesterday released a Linux kernel security patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS that addresses two recnetly discovered vulnerabilities. See Softpedia News for more information, and update now if you haven't already.

Parrot, the Debian-based distro for "security experts, developers and crypto-addicted people", released verion 4.2.2 this week. This new version is powered by the latest 4.18 kernel and features a new version of the Debian-Installer, updated firmware packages, the latest LibreOffice 6.1 release, Firefox 62 and more. See the release notes for all the updates.

Open Jam, the open-source game jam, will run this year from October 5–8th: "Participants will build an open source game from scratch in 80 hours, play and judge other games, and compete for a chance to have their game featured at All Things Open." See the announcement on Opensource.com for all the details and how to participate.

Lightbend announced yesterday that version 2.0 of its Fast Data Platform is now available on Kubernetes, making it the "most complete platform for developing and operating microservices-based AI, ML, IoT and other streaming data-based applications. Visit the Lightbend website for more information.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Daily Giveaway

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) Ultimate Starter Kit

Enter Now

Recent Articles

""
Support for a LoRaWAN Subsystem
Zack Brown
""
Stop Killing Your Cattle: Server Infrastructure Advice
Kyle Rankin
""
What Is the Point of Mozilla?
Glyn Moody
Valley of Genius book cover
Book Review: Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley (As Told by the Hackers, Founders, and Freaks Who Made It Boom) by Adam Fisher
Petros Koutoupis
""
Edit PDFs with Xournal
Kyle Rankin
""
Bug Hunting Inlined Code
Zack Brown

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell