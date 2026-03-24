Mozilla has officially released Firefox 149.0, bringing a mix of new productivity features, privacy enhancements, and interface improvements. Released on March 24, 2026, this update continues Firefox’s steady push toward a more modern and user-focused browsing experience.

Rather than focusing on a single headline feature, Firefox 149 introduces several practical tools designed to improve how users multitask, stay secure, and interact with the web.

Built-In VPN Comes to Firefox

One of the most notable additions in Firefox 149 is the introduction of a built-in VPN feature. This optional tool provides users with an added layer of privacy while browsing, helping mask IP addresses and secure connections on public networks.

In some configurations, Mozilla is offering a free usage tier with limited monthly data, giving users a simple way to enhance privacy without installing separate software.

This move aligns with Mozilla’s long-standing emphasis on user privacy and security.

Split View for Better Multitasking

Firefox 149 introduces a Split View mode, allowing users to display two web pages side by side within a single browser window. This feature is especially useful for:

Comparing documents or products

Copying information between pages

Research and multitasking workflows

Instead of juggling multiple tabs and windows, users can now work more efficiently in a single, organized view.

Tab Notes: A New Productivity Tool

Another standout feature is Tab Notes, available through Firefox Labs. This tool allows users to attach notes directly to individual tabs, making it easier to:

Keep track of research

Save reminders tied to specific pages

Organize ongoing tasks

This feature reflects a growing trend toward integrating lightweight productivity tools directly into the browser experience.

Smarter Browsing with Optional AI Features

Firefox 149 also expands its experimental AI-powered features, including tools that can assist with summarizing content, providing quick explanations, or helping users interact with web pages more efficiently.

Importantly, Mozilla is keeping these features optional and user-controlled, maintaining its focus on transparency and privacy.

Developer and Platform Updates

For developers, Firefox 149 includes updates to web standards and APIs. One example is improved support for HTML features like enhanced popover behavior, which helps developers build more interactive web interfaces.

As always, these under-the-hood changes help ensure Firefox remains competitive and standards-compliant.

A More Modern Firefox Experience

Beyond individual features, Firefox 149 reflects a broader effort to modernize the browser:

Improved usability and interface polish

Better multitasking tools

Continued focus on privacy-first features

Ongoing experimentation with AI capabilities

Mozilla is clearly aiming to balance innovation with user control—introducing new tools while keeping them optional and transparent.

Conclusion

Firefox 149.0 is a well-rounded update that enhances both productivity and privacy. With features like Split View, Tab Notes, and a built-in VPN, Mozilla is positioning Firefox as more than just a browser—it’s becoming a more complete workspace for the modern web.

For users looking for a browser that prioritizes control, flexibility, and privacy, Firefox 149 is a strong step forward.