News briefs for December 14, 2018.

Epic Games recently announced it's working on a free cross-platform service for 2019: "Throughout 2019, we'll be launching a large set of cross-platform game services originally built for Fortnite, and battle-tested with 200,000,000 players across 7 platforms. These services will be free for all developers, and will be open to all engines, all platforms, and all stores. As a developer, you're free to choose mix-and-match solutions from Epic and others as you wish." Epic also noted that "all services will be operated in a privacy-friendly, GDPR-compliant manner".

Harness yesterday announced the release of 24x7 Service Guard, a new "Machine Learning-based capability that empowers and protects developers who practice Continuous Delivery". According to the press release, "With 24x7 Service Guard, engineering teams now have the equivalent of a dedicated bodyguard to watch all production services and observe the end user experience across all APM, monitoring, and log tools. When a service is impacted, 24x7 Service Guard can proactively roll back code changes automatically—the equivalent of a 'safety net' for production applications."

Vivaldi, the ultra-customizable browser with a do-not-track policy, released a new version yesterday. Version 2.2 "improves accessibility, navigation and media". The Vivaldi blog post notes that "the update introduces more unique ways to manage tabs, makes Access Keys easier to use, integrates Pop Out video, and makes the browser's toolbars more configurable." You can download Vivaldi from here.

KDE Applications 18.12 are out. This release resolves more than 140 issues and features several improvements including practical file management with Dolphin, Okular enhancements, full support for emojis in Konsole, usability improvements for everyone and more. See the full list of changes here.

Valve's Steam link app for Raspberry Pi 3B and 3B+ is now officially available. Phoronix reports that "This app provides similar functionality to the low-cost Steam Link dedicated device that's been available the past few years for allowing in-home streaming of games on Steam from your personal PC(s) to living room / HTPC type setups using Steam Link." You can get the app here.