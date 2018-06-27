Eclipse Photon Now Available, Mercedes-Benz Vans Using Automotive Grade Linux, Enso Open-Source Project for Machine Learning, Tails 3.8 Released and More

by Jill Franklin
on June 27, 2018

News briefs for June 27, 2018.

Eclipse Photon, "a quantum leap for computing", launched this morning. This release "delivers native Eclipse IDE experiences for Rust and C# through Language Server based plugins". In addition, other key highlights are "support for building, debugging, running and packaging Rust applications with full Eclipse IDE user experience"; "C# editing and debug capabilities"; "support for building Java 10 and Java EE 8 based applications out of the box"; and "dark theme improvements in text colors, background color, popup dialogs, mark occurrences, and more". See the release notes for all the "new and noteworthy" details, and go here for downloads.

Tails, the amnesic incognito live system, has released version 3.8. This new version fixes several security holes that affect Tails 3.7.1, so users are urged to update as soon as possible. New features include updated Enigmail 2.0.7 and a fix for importing OpenPGP keys from email attachments. See the release notes for more details and download links.

Sailfish for Gemini Community version is now available. Sailfish teamed up with Planet Computers to bring the Sailfish OS to the Gemini PDA device, and Jolla and Planet have both tested and verified the new community edition of Sailfish OS 2.1. The announcement notes that "as it's a community initiative, the version is still somewhat limited, but essential features are supported. With this version you won't yet get software updates or support for Android apps. Also the overall support is limited to our community's efforts."

Mercedes-Benz Vans has adopted the Automotive Grade Linux open platform, automotiveIT reports. The company plans to use the OS in its upcoming commercial vehicles, the first of which will be seen in prototype later this year. Thomas Wurdig, head of onboard system architecture and IoT, Mercedes-Benz Vans, stated "Using a standardized, open operating system like AGL enables us to rapidly develop new commercial vehicle use cases such as robotic delivery, data analytics, and prediction and automation technologies."

Indico yesterday launched the Enso open-source project for machine learning, a Python-based, open-source library package, which "simplifies the benchmarking of transfer learning methods for natural language". Enso is available from GitHub. According to the press release, Enso "provides machine learning engineers and software developers with a standard interface and useful tools for the fair comparison of varied feature representations and target task models".

