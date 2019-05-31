News briefs for May 31, 2019.

Debian announces it has chosen seven interns—two people for Outreachy and five people for the Summer of Code. See the post for the list of interns and the projects they'll be working on.

Unity announces its Unity Editor for Linux, after years of offering an experimental Unity Editor for Linux. It's currently available as a preview for Ubuntu and CentOS, and it's expected it to be fully supported by Unity 2019.3. You can get the latest builds from the Unity Hub, and feedback is welcome at the Unity for Linux Editor Forum.

DistroWatch is 18 today. It started as "a single page comparing a dozen Linux distributions in a table format, with major features and package versions". Today the database contains "a total of 899 operating systems of which nearly 300 are considered active". Happy Birthday DistroWatch!

Google yesterday announced new privacy protections for Chrome extensions as well as new rules for the Google Drive API and Drive third-party apps. According to ZDNet, "The new rules are part of what Google calls Project Strobe, an initiative to improve the privacy and security of users' data, which the company set in motion after discovering a serious bug in Google+ that exposed the personal details of over 500,000 users. Project Strobe's main mission is to limit the amount of data third-parties can access about Google users via the company's many services, APIs, and tools."

KStars v3.2.3 has been released. This is likely the last release of the v3.2.x series, with development beginning on 3.3.0 now. The release contains a few minor bug fixes and also some convenience fixes thaat users had requested. Go here to download KDE's KStars.