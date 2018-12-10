Cumulus Networks Partners with Lenovo, Unvanquished Game Announces First Alpha in Almost Three Years, KDE Frameworks 5.53.0 Released, Git v2.20.0 Is Now Available and Major Milestone WordPress Update

by Jill Franklin
on December 10, 2018

News briefs for December 10, 2018.

Cumulus Networks is partnering with Lenovo to deliver open data-center networking switches. According to the press release, through this partnership, "Lenovo will offer ThinkSystem RackSwitch models with support for Cumulus Linux. Lenovo customers can now use Cumulus' popular network operating system (OS), Cumulus Linux, and Cumulus' operational management tool, NetQ, while taking advantage of unprecedented third-party options including network automation and monitoring to drive greater operational efficiency."

Developers of the open-source game Unvanquished announce a new alpha release, Unvanquished Alpha 51 today, marking their first release in almost three years. According to Phoronix, the beta should drop soon as well. See the game's website for details.

KDE yesterday announced the release of KDE Frameworks 5.53.0. KDE Frameworks is made up of 70 add-on libraries to Qt, and this release is part of a series of planned monthly releases. See the announcement for the list of what's new in this version.

The latest feature release of Git, v2.20.0, is now available. According to the release announcement this version is composed of "962 non-merge commits since v2.19.0 (this is by far the largest release in v2.x.x series), contributed by 83 people, 26 of which are new faces". You can get the tarballs here.

WordPress recently announced a new major milestone update, WordPress 5.0, which is code-named "Bebo" in honor of Cuban jazz musician Bebo Valdés. The biggest user-facing change is the new Project Gutenberg editor, "the primary interface to how WordPress site administrators create content and define how it is displayed". See the WordPress blog for more information on the new block-based editor.

