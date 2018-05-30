News briefs for May 30, 2018.

Chrome 67 has been released, and it includes several security fixes as well as default support for WebAuthn, which provides "a way to sign up to websites using biometrics like fingerprints or facial images stored in a smartphone, or USB hardware like Yubikey's authentication device", ZDNet reports. Chrome 67 also features new APIs for augmented and virtual reality.

RaspAnd developer Arne Exton announced yesterday the new version of his Android-based OS for the Raspberry Pi. This build is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and Exton says "RaspAnd 7.1.2 Build 180529 can be used with the official Raspberry Pi 7 inch touchscreen and Big TV Screens." He also mentions that Bluetooth now works for the very first time and video performance in Kodi 18.0 has improved.

SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics are now available for Linux. According to GamingOnLinux, they've also added new features, including two-player online multiplayer, leaderboards, challenge modes, VR support and more. In addition, they have also lowered the price to $29.99 for the whole collection, which is available on Steam.

LWN reports a large set of stable kernel updates this morning: "4.16.13 (272 patches), 4.14.45 (496 patches), 4.9.104 (329 patches), 4.4.134 (268 patches) and 3.18.111 (185 patches)".

Plex now supports podcasts, and according to the Engadget post, "It's also free, helps contain all your media—including photos, music, news and videos—in one place, and doesn't make passive aggressive subscription requests. In fact there isn't any subscription required at all."