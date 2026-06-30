The CachyOS team has released the June 2026 ISO, delivering another feature-packed update for its Arch Linux-based distribution. Known for its aggressive performance optimizations and gaming-focused approach, CachyOS continues refining both the user experience and the underlying system with improvements ranging from compiler tuning to installer enhancements and new desktop options.

As the project's fourth major ISO refresh of the year, the June release emphasizes speed, usability, and modern hardware support while remaining fully compatible with Arch Linux's rolling-release ecosystem.

A New Hyprland Noctalia Desktop Experience

One of the headline additions is a new Hyprland Noctalia desktop option available directly from the installer.

Noctalia provides a polished, preconfigured Hyprland environment with a modern appearance, allowing users to enjoy a highly customizable Wayland compositor without spending hours configuring dotfiles after installation. The installer even includes a preview so users can see the desktop before selecting it.

For users interested in lightweight, keyboard-driven workflows, this new option makes Hyprland much more approachable.

Performance Optimizations Continue

Performance remains the defining characteristic of CachyOS, and the June 2026 release introduces several additional optimizations.

Notable improvements include:

Python packages now built using extended Profile-Guided Optimization (PGO)

A new GCC branch prediction tuning patch designed to improve performance on modern Intel and AMD processors

designed to improve performance on modern Intel and AMD processors A fix for an OpenBLAS regression affecting high-core-count CPUs

affecting high-core-count CPUs Additional package-level optimizations throughout the distribution

These updates continue CachyOS's philosophy of extracting as much performance as possible from modern hardware.

Improved Package Management and Security

The June release also includes several important changes to package management.

One notable enhancement is network isolation for Pacman scriptlets and hooks, preventing installation scripts from accessing the network by default. This improves security during package installation and reduces the risk of unexpected behavior.

Additionally:

proton-cachyos has been renamed to proton-cachyos-native

has been renamed to The installer no longer includes the paru AUR helper

AUR helper Users are now encouraged to use Shelly, available with both graphical and command-line interfaces

Installer Improvements

The installation experience has received considerable attention in this release.

Updates include:

Better keyboard layout detection

Correct locale configuration

Improved pacman configuration handling

Automatic cleanup of leftover installer files

Removal of redundant post-installation steps

More reliable Calamares cleanup routines

These refinements reduce installation issues while making deployments more consistent across different hardware.

Welcome Application Gets Smarter

The built-in CachyOS Welcome application has also been expanded with several useful additions.

New features include:

Support for DNS-over-QUIC through Blocky

through Blocky Custom DNS endpoint configuration

A dedicated troubleshooting section

Support for the Ptyxis terminal

terminal Updated translations for multiple languages

Better recovery when configuration files become corrupted

These enhancements make it easier for both new and experienced users to configure and maintain their systems.

Better Hardware Support

Hardware compatibility also receives several improvements.

The updated chwd hardware detection utility can now better handle systems with multiple GPUs that require different driver branches. Rather than failing when conflicting drivers are detected, the tool intelligently selects the most appropriate configuration or prioritizes the primary GPU.

Other hardware-related updates include:

Improved support for virtual machines

Better handling of 32-bit Vulkan drivers in virtualized environments

More reliable startup and shutdown behavior for user services

Shorter Shutdown Times

One long-standing annoyance has finally been addressed.

Previous versions could occasionally spend up to 90 seconds waiting for user services to terminate during shutdown. The June release introduces new startup and shutdown timeouts that significantly reduce these delays, resulting in a much smoother system shutdown experience.

Latest Software Stack

The June ISO also updates many of the core components that power the distribution.

Current packages include:

Linux Kernel 7.1 (CachyOS build)

KDE Plasma 6.7.1

KDE Frameworks 6.27

KDE Gear 26.04.2

Qt 6.11

Wayland as the default session

As always, existing users don't need to reinstall. A standard system update ( sudo pacman -Syu ) is sufficient to receive the latest packages and improvements.

Built for Performance Enthusiasts

Unlike many general-purpose Linux distributions, CachyOS is specifically optimized for users who want maximum performance from their hardware.

Its distinguishing features include:

Optimized compiler flags

Custom kernel variants

Gaming-oriented tweaks

Modern desktop environments

Rolling-release updates based on Arch Linux

These optimizations have helped CachyOS become increasingly popular among gamers, developers, and power users seeking an optimized Linux experience.

Conclusion

The CachyOS June 2026 ISO is another strong update for one of the fastest-growing Arch-based Linux distributions. With the addition of the Hyprland Noctalia desktop, new compiler optimizations, improved security, smarter hardware detection, and a refined installation process, the release continues to deliver meaningful improvements without compromising the lightweight, high-performance philosophy that defines the project.

For users looking to get the most out of modern hardware while staying close to the Arch Linux ecosystem, the June 2026 release makes CachyOS an even more compelling choice.