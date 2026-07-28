After years of requests from the Linux gaming community, GOG has officially confirmed that it is developing native Linux support for the GOG Galaxy launcher. The announcement marks one of the biggest shifts in the company's history and signals a stronger commitment to Linux as a first-class gaming platform. While GOG has offered DRM-free Linux game downloads since 2014, its Galaxy launcher has remained exclusive to Windows and macOS—until now.

Although the company has not announced a release date, GOG says Linux has become a major area of investment, with development already underway.

A Long-Requested Feature Finally Becomes Reality

Native GOG Galaxy support has consistently ranked among the most requested features from Linux users. Until now, players who wanted to use Galaxy's library management, cloud saves, achievements, and automatic updates had to rely on compatibility layers or community-developed launchers.

In a statement to GamingOnLinux, GOG joint CEO Krzysztof Papliński said the company has hired a dedicated specialist and is actively exploring the best approach for bringing Galaxy to Linux. He described Linux as "one of the topics we hear the most about from our community," emphasizing that the project is now an active development priority.

Why GOG Galaxy Matters

Unlike the web-based game downloads that Linux users already have access to, GOG Galaxy serves as a full-featured game management application.

The launcher currently offers features including:

Automatic game installation and updates

Cloud save synchronization

Achievement tracking

Playtime statistics

Game library organization

Integrated storefront browsing

Friends lists and social features

Cross-platform launcher integration

Today, Linux users typically access these capabilities through community projects such as Heroic Games Launcher, Lutris, or Bottles. A native Galaxy client would provide an officially supported alternative with direct integration into GOG's ecosystem.

Linux Is No Longer an Afterthought

GOG's announcement reflects the growing importance of Linux gaming over the past several years.

The rapid adoption of Valve's Steam Deck, continuous improvements to Proton, and increasing hardware compatibility have significantly expanded Linux's role in PC gaming. As Linux's share of Steam users has grown, more developers and publishers have begun treating the platform as a viable target rather than a niche operating system.

For GOG, supporting Linux more fully aligns with its philosophy of giving users greater control over their purchased games.

Building on Existing Linux Support

Although Galaxy has never been available on Linux, GOG has supported native Linux games through its website for more than a decade.

Linux users can already:

Purchase DRM-free Linux games

Download native Linux installers

Install games without a launcher

Keep offline backups

Own games without mandatory online activation

The new initiative expands that support by bringing GOG's primary desktop application to Linux for the first time.

No Release Date Yet

Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement, GOG is careful to set expectations.

According to the company, developing a Linux version of Galaxy is a significant engineering effort that requires architectural work and long-term planning. As a result, the company is not yet sharing:

A launch date

Beta testing plans

System requirements

Supported Linux distributions

Feature parity details

Instead, GOG says it will provide additional information once development has progressed further.

Good News for DRM-Free Gaming

One of GOG's defining characteristics has always been its commitment to DRM-free software.

Every game purchased through the platform can already be downloaded independently of Galaxy, giving users permanent installers without requiring a launcher or online activation. The addition of a Linux Galaxy client would complement that philosophy by providing optional convenience features rather than making the launcher mandatory.

This approach continues to distinguish GOG from many competing digital storefronts.

What It Means for Linux Gamers

An official Linux Galaxy client could simplify game management for thousands of Linux users.

Potential benefits include:

Easier installation and updating of GOG titles

Native achievement synchronization

Improved cloud save support

Better integration with modern Linux desktops

Reduced dependence on compatibility layers

Official technical support from GOG

While third-party launchers have served the community well, many users have long preferred an officially maintained solution.

Looking Ahead

The confirmation that Galaxy is actively being developed for Linux represents a significant milestone, even if the project remains in its early stages.

Combined with continued investments in Proton, Vulkan, Steam Deck compatibility, and native Linux game development, GOG's announcement reinforces the momentum behind Linux as an increasingly important gaming platform. As more companies recognize the platform's growth, Linux users can expect broader support from game publishers and software developers alike.

Conclusion

GOG's decision to officially develop a native Linux version of Galaxy is one of the most significant Linux gaming announcements of the year. While no release date has been announced, the company has confirmed that dedicated development is underway and that Linux is now a strategic area of investment.

For Linux gamers, this represents another sign that the platform continues to gain recognition across the gaming industry. Once released, a native Galaxy client will make it easier to manage DRM-free libraries while giving Linux users access to the same features long enjoyed by Windows and macOS players—all without compromising GOG's commitment to game ownership and user freedom.