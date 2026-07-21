Mozilla has officially released Firefox 153, bringing another round of improvements to its open-source web browser. The latest version introduces new multimedia capabilities, enhanced PDF editing tools, stronger privacy protections, better support for modern web technologies, and several features aimed at improving the browsing experience across Linux, Windows, and macOS. Firefox 153 became available on the stable release channel on July 21, 2026.

While this isn't a major redesign, Firefox 153 delivers a collection of practical updates that benefit both everyday users and web developers.

HDR Video Playback Comes to Windows

One of the headline features in Firefox 153 is support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) video playback on compatible Windows systems.

Users with HDR-capable displays and Windows HDR enabled can now enjoy richer colors, improved contrast, and brighter highlights when watching supported online video content. Mozilla notes that certain laptop displays offering only "HDR video streaming" are not currently supported, and some HDR videos recorded on mobile phones may still have limitations.

Although this feature is Windows-specific, it represents another step toward bringing Firefox in line with modern multimedia standards.

PDF Editing Becomes Even More Powerful

Mozilla continues expanding Firefox's built-in PDF editor, eliminating the need for third-party applications in many situations.

Firefox 153 introduces the ability to:

Merge multiple PDF documents

Insert images as new PDF pages

Continue using existing editing tools such as annotations, page organization, and text editing

These additions make Firefox an even more capable document viewer and editor, especially for users who frequently work with PDF files.

Stronger Privacy and Permission Controls

Privacy remains one of Firefox's biggest selling points, and version 153 introduces several enhancements designed to give users more visibility and control over website permissions.

New improvements include:

A visual indicator when a website is actively accessing your location

More restrictive default permissions for browser extensions accessing local files

Local Area Network (LAN) restrictions enabled by default for all users

These changes reduce unnecessary exposure of local resources while making it easier to understand what websites and extensions can access.

Experimental JPEG XL Support

Firefox 153 also adds experimental support for the JPEG XL image format, which many developers consider a promising successor to older image standards.

JPEG XL offers several advantages, including:

Improved compression efficiency

Higher image quality at smaller file sizes

Better support for HDR content

Faster image decoding in some scenarios

Although support remains experimental, Mozilla's continued work on modern image technologies demonstrates its commitment to improving web performance and visual quality.

New Features for Web Developers

Firefox 153 includes numerous updates for web developers through improvements to browser APIs, developer tools, and web platform compatibility.

Highlights include:

Expanded support for modern web standards

Additional CSS and JavaScript capabilities

Updated DevTools functionality

Better compatibility with emerging web technologies

These enhancements help developers build more capable web applications while maintaining cross-browser compatibility.

Linux Users Continue to Benefit

Although Firefox 153 doesn't introduce Linux-exclusive features, Linux users receive all of the browser's core improvements, including:

Security fixes

Performance optimizations

Better web compatibility

Updated developer tools

Improved PDF capabilities

Enhanced privacy protections

Mozilla continues distributing official Linux builds for both traditional package managers and containerized formats such as Flatpak and Snap, making Firefox one of the most accessible browsers across Linux distributions.

Security Remains a Priority

As with every Firefox release, version 153 includes numerous security fixes addressing vulnerabilities discovered since the previous version.

Mozilla encourages users to update as soon as possible to benefit from the latest protections against newly identified security threats. Regular browser updates remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve online security.

Conclusion

Firefox 153 may not introduce dramatic visual changes, but it delivers a solid collection of improvements that make the browser more capable and secure. From enhanced PDF editing and stronger privacy controls to experimental JPEG XL support and updated developer features, the release continues Mozilla's focus on building a modern browser that balances performance, functionality, and user privacy.

For Linux users, developers, and everyday web users alike, Firefox 153 is another worthwhile update that reinforces the browser's position as one of the leading open-source alternatives in today's web ecosystem.