The Blender Foundation has officially released Blender 5.1, the latest update to its powerful open-source 3D creation suite. This version focuses heavily on performance improvements, workflow refinements, and stability, while also introducing a handful of new features that expand what artists and developers can achieve.

Rather than reinventing the platform, Blender 5.1 is all about making existing tools faster, smoother, and more reliable — a release that benefits both professionals and hobbyists alike.

A Release Focused on Refinement

Blender 5.1 emphasizes polish over disruption, with developers addressing hundreds of issues and improving the overall production pipeline. The update includes widespread optimizations across rendering, animation, modeling, and the viewport, resulting in a more responsive and efficient experience.

Many of Blender’s internal libraries have also been updated to align with modern standards like VFX Platform 2026, ensuring better long-term compatibility and performance.

Performance Gains Across the Board

One of the standout aspects of Blender 5.1 is its performance boost:

Faster animation playback and shape key evaluation

Improved rendering speeds for both GPU and CPU

Reduced memory overhead and smoother viewport interaction

Optimized internal systems for better responsiveness

In some scenarios, animation and editing performance improvements can be dramatic, especially with complex scenes.

New Raycast Node for Advanced Shading

A major feature addition in Blender 5.1 is the Raycast shader node, which opens the door to advanced rendering techniques.

This node allows artists to trace rays within a scene and extract data from surfaces, enabling:

Non-photorealistic rendering (NPR) effects

Custom shading techniques

Decal projection and X-ray-style visuals

It’s a flexible tool that expands Blender’s shading capabilities, especially for stylized workflows.

Grease Pencil Gets a Big Upgrade

Blender’s 2D animation tool, Grease Pencil, sees meaningful improvements:

New fill workflow with support for holes in shapes

Better handling of imported SVG and PDF files

More intuitive drawing and editing behavior

These updates make Grease Pencil far more practical for hybrid 2D/3D workflows and animation pipelines.

Geometry Nodes and Modeling Improvements

Geometry Nodes continue to evolve with expanded functionality:

New nodes for working with volumes and strings

Improved control over geometry manipulation

Better integration with rigging and animation workflows

Meanwhile, modeling tools benefit from faster operations, improved snapping, and smarter editing features — all contributing to a more efficient modeling process.

Rendering and Graphics Enhancements

Rendering in Blender 5.1 receives multiple upgrades:

AMD GPU hardware ray tracing enabled by default

Faster shader compilation and improved rendering performance

More stable Vulkan support and improved GPU handling

These enhancements ensure Blender continues to perform well across a wide range of hardware configurations.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

In addition to major changes, Blender 5.1 includes countless smaller enhancements that improve daily usability:

Faster undo operations in edit mode

Better UI responsiveness

Improved snapping and selection tools

Refinements across compositing, video editing, and painting tools

While these updates may seem minor individually, together they significantly improve the overall workflow.

Conclusion

Blender 5.1 may not be a headline-grabbing overhaul, but it delivers exactly what users need: speed, stability, and smarter tools. By focusing on refinement and performance, this release strengthens Blender’s position as one of the most capable and versatile 3D creation tools available today.

For artists, developers, and creators of all kinds, Blender 5.1 is a solid and worthwhile upgrade that makes everyday work faster and more enjoyable.