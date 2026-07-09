Microsoft has officially unveiled Azure Linux 4.0, the latest version of its open-source Linux distribution designed for cloud infrastructure, enterprise workloads, and modern data centers. Formerly known as CBL-Mariner, Azure Linux has powered Microsoft's internal cloud services for years, but version 4.0 marks its biggest evolution yet by becoming a general-purpose server operating system that organizations can deploy both inside and outside Azure.

The release introduces updated core components, expanded hardware support, a predictable long-term lifecycle, and improved compatibility for enterprise environments, reinforcing Microsoft's growing investment in the Linux ecosystem.

A New Chapter for Azure Linux

Azure Linux began as Microsoft's internal operating system for Azure services, containers, and cloud infrastructure. Over time, it evolved into the foundation for many Azure-hosted workloads.

With Azure Linux 4.0, Microsoft is positioning the distribution as a broader enterprise Linux platform rather than one limited to Azure infrastructure. The operating system is now available through Azure virtual machine images, container images, and downloadable ISO files for testing and deployment in a wider range of environments.

Built for Enterprise and Cloud Workloads

Unlike desktop-focused Linux distributions, Azure Linux is optimized for infrastructure, virtualization, containers, and cloud-native applications.

Typical deployment scenarios include:

Cloud virtual machines

Kubernetes clusters

Container hosts

AI infrastructure

Edge computing

Enterprise servers

Microsoft has designed the distribution to provide a consistent operating system foundation across Azure services while remaining suitable for on-premises deployments.

Updated Core Components

Azure Linux 4.0 modernizes much of the operating system's software stack.

Highlights include:

Linux Kernel 7.0

glibc 2.42

OpenSSL 3.5

Python 3.13

OpenSSH 10

dnf5 as the default package manager

These updates improve hardware compatibility, application support, security, and overall system performance while providing developers with a more current software platform.

Security Remains a Primary Focus

Security continues to be one of Azure Linux's defining characteristics.

Version 4.0 includes:

SELinux enabled for mandatory access controls

Secure Boot support

Signed packages

Timely delivery of critical security updates

A predictable servicing lifecycle for enterprise deployments

Microsoft states that critical and high-severity vulnerabilities are addressed through SLA-driven patch delivery, helping organizations maintain secure production environments.

Designed for Modern Infrastructure

Azure Linux 4.0 is engineered to integrate closely with Microsoft's cloud ecosystem while remaining useful outside Azure.

The distribution supports:

Azure VM extensions

Azure management agents

Containerized workloads

Developer tooling

Automation frameworks

This tight integration allows organizations already using Azure services to standardize on a single Linux platform across multiple deployment models.

Downloadable ISO Expands Accessibility

One of the biggest changes in Azure Linux 4.0 is the availability of a bootable ISO image.

Previously, Azure Linux was primarily distributed through Azure Marketplace images and containers. The new ISO allows developers and system administrators to install the operating system on physical servers, virtual machines, or local test environments without relying on Azure infrastructure. Microsoft notes that the current ISO release remains in public preview and is intended for evaluation rather than production deployments.

A Predictable Release Lifecycle

Microsoft is also introducing a clearer release cadence for Azure Linux.

Version 4.0 follows a structured lifecycle intended to provide organizations with:

Regular feature updates

Predictable maintenance windows

Long-term security servicing

Simplified upgrade planning

This aligns Azure Linux more closely with the expectations of enterprise customers managing large-scale infrastructure.

Why This Release Matters

Azure Linux 4.0 reflects Microsoft's continuing transformation from a company once centered almost entirely on Windows to one that actively develops and contributes to open-source software.

Today, Linux powers a significant portion of Azure's infrastructure, and Microsoft maintains numerous open-source projects, including Visual Studio Code, PowerShell, .NET, and the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Azure Linux has become another key part of that strategy.

Who Should Consider Azure Linux?

Azure Linux 4.0 is particularly well suited for:

Cloud administrators

Enterprise IT teams

Kubernetes operators

DevOps engineers

AI infrastructure deployments

Organizations already invested in Azure services

Desktop users will generally find distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, or openSUSE better suited to everyday computing, while Azure Linux targets infrastructure and server environments.

Conclusion

Azure Linux 4.0 marks an important milestone for Microsoft's open-source efforts. By evolving from an internal cloud operating system into a general-purpose enterprise Linux distribution, Microsoft is broadening the reach of Azure Linux while strengthening its position in modern infrastructure and cloud computing.

With updated core components, enterprise-grade security, a predictable support lifecycle, and new ISO-based deployment options, Azure Linux 4.0 provides organizations with another capable option for building secure, scalable, and cloud-ready Linux environments.