The kernel this. The kernel that. People often refer to one operating system's kernel or another without truly knowing what it does or how it works or what it takes to make one. What does it take to write a custom (and non-Linux) kernel?

So, what am I going to do here? In June 2018, I wrote a guide to build a complete Linux distribution from source packages, and in January 2019, I expanded on that guide by adding more packages to the original guide. Now it's time to dive deeper into the custom operating system topic. This article describes how to write your very own kernel from scratch and then boot up into it. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Now, don't get too excited here. This kernel won't do much of anything. It'll print a few messages onto the screen and then halt the CPU. Sure, you can build on top of it and create something more, but that is not the purpose of this article. My main goal is to provide you, the reader, with a deep understanding of how a kernel is written.

Once upon a time, in an era long ago, embedded Linux was not really a thing. I kno that sounds a bit crazy, but it's true! If you worked with a microcontroller, you were given (from the vendor) a specification, a design sheet, a manual of all its registers and nothing more. Translation: you had to write your own operating system (kernel included) from scratch. Although this guide assumes the standard generic 32-bit x86 architecture, a lot of it reflects what had to be done back in the day.

The exercises below require that you install a few packages in your preferred Linux distribution. For instance, on an Ubuntu machine, you will need the following:

binutils

gcc

grub-common

make

nasm

xorriso

An Extreme Crash Course into the Assembly Language

Note: I'm going to simplify things by pretending to work with a not-so-complex 8-bit microprocessor. This doesn't reflect the modern (and possibly past) designs of any commercial processor.

When the designers of a microprocessor create a new chip, they will write some very specialized microcode for it. That microcode will contain defined operations that are accessed via operation codes or opcodes. These defined opcodes contain instructions (for the microprocessor) to add, subtract, move values and addresses and more. The processor will read those opcodes as part of a larger command format. This format will consist of fields that hold a series of binary numbers—that is, 0s and 1s. Remember, this processor understands only high (the 1s) and low (the 0s) signals, and when those signals (as part of an instruction) are fed to it in the proper sequence, the processor will parse/interpret the instruction and then execute it.

Here's the rundown of the command structure for the made-up processor:

0, 1 — opcode

2, 3 — source 1

4, 5 — source 2

6, 7 — destination

Now, what exactly is assembly language? It's as close to machine code as you can get when programming a microprocessor. It is human-readable code based on the machine's supported instruction set and not just a series of binary numbers. I guess you could memorize all the binary numbers (in their proper sequence) for every instruction, but it wouldn't make much sense, especially if you can simplify code writing with more human-readable commands.

This make-believe and completely unrealistic processor supports only four instructions of which the ADD instruction maps to an opcode of 00 in binary code, and SUB (or subtract) maps to an opcode of 01 in binary. You'll be accessing four total CPU memory registers: A or 00, B or 01, C or 10 and D or 11.

Using the above command structure, your compiled code will send the following instruction:

ADD A, B, C

Or, "add the contents of A and B and store them into register C" in the following binary machine language format:

00000110

Let's say you want to subtract A from C and store it in the D register. The human-readable code would look like the following:

SUB C, A, D

And, it will translate to the following machine code for the processor's microcode to process:

01100011

As you would expect, the more advanced the chip (16-bit, 32-bit, 64-bit), the more instructions and larger address spaces are supported.

The Boot Code

The assembler I'm using in this tutorial is called NASM. The open-source NASM, or the Net-Wide Assembler, will assemble the assembly code into a file format called object code. The object file generated is an intermediate step to produce the executable binary or program. The reason for this intermediate step is that a single large source code file may end up being cut up into smaller source code files to make them more manageable in both size and complexity. For instance, when you compile the C code, you'll instruct the C compiler to produce only an object file. All object code (created from your ASM and C files) will form bits and pieces of your kernel. To finalize the compilation, you'll use a linker to take all necessary object files, combine them, and then produce the program.

The following code should be written to and saved in a file named boot.asm. You should store the file in the dedicated working directory for the project.

boot.asm

bits 32 section .multiboot ;according to multiboot spec dd 0x1BADB002 ;set magic number for ;bootloader dd 0x0 ;set flags dd - (0x1BADB002 + 0x0) ;set checksum section .text global start extern main ;defined in the C file start: cli ;block interrupts mov esp, stack_space ;set stack pointer call main hlt ;halt the CPU section .bss resb 8192 ;8KB for stack stack_space:

So, this looks like a bunch of nonsensical gibberish, right? It isn't. Again, this is supposed to be human-readable code. For instance, under the multiboot section, and in the proper order of the multiboot specification (refer to the section labeled "References" below), you're defining three double words variables. Wait, what? What is a double word? Well, let's take a step back. The assembly DD pseudo-instruction translates to Define Double (word), which on an x86 32-bit system is 4 bytes (32-bits). A DW or Define Word is 2 bytes (or 16 bits), and moving even further backward, a DB or Define Byte is 8-bits. Think of it as your integers, short and long in your high-level coding languages.

Note: pseudo-instructions are not real x86 machine instruction. They are special instructions supported by the assembler and for the assembler to help facilitate memory initialization and space reservation.

Below the multiboot section, you have a section labeled text , which is shortly followed by a function labeled start . This start function will set up the environment for your main kernel code and then execute that kernel code. It starts with a cli . The CLI command, or Clear Interrupts Flag, clears the IF flag in the EFLAGS register. The following line moves the empty stack_space function into the Stack Pointer. The Stack Pointer is small register on the microprocessor that contains the address of your program's last request from a Last-In-First-Out (LIFO) data buffer referred to as a Stack. The example assembly program will call the main function defined in your C file (see below) and then halt the CPU. If you look above, this is telling the assembler via the extern main line that the code for this function exists outside this file.

The Kernel's Main Function

So, you wrote your boot code, and your boot code knows that there is an external main function it needs to load into, but you don't have an external main function—at least, not yet. Create a file in the same working directory, and name it kernel.c. The file's contents should be the following:

kernel.c

#define VGA_ADDRESS 0xB8000 /* video memory begins here. */ /* VGA provides support for 16 colors */ #define BLACK 0 #define GREEN 2 #define RED 4 #define YELLOW 14 #define WHITE_COLOR 15 unsigned short *terminal_buffer; unsigned int vga_index; void clear_screen(void) { int index = 0; /* there are 25 lines each of 80 columns; each element takes 2 bytes */ while (index < 80 * 25 * 2) { terminal_buffer[index] = ' '; index += 2; } } void print_string(char *str, unsigned char color) { int index = 0; while (str[index]) { terminal_buffer[vga_index] = (unsigned ↪short)str[index]|(unsigned short)color << 8; index++; vga_index++; } } void main(void) { /* TODO: Add random f-word here */ terminal_buffer = (unsigned short *)VGA_ADDRESS; vga_index = 0; clear_screen(); print_string("Hello from Linux Journal!", YELLOW); vga_index = 80; /* next line */ print_string("Goodbye from Linux Journal!", RED); return; }

If you scroll all the way to the bottom of the C file and look inside the main function, you'll notice it does the following:

Assigns the start address of your video memory to the string buffer.

Resets your internal location marker for where you are in that string buffer.

Clears the terminal screen.

Prints a message (in one color).

Sets your internal location marker for the next line.

Prints another message (in another color).

And, returns back to the boot code (where, if you recall, it halts the CPU).

In the current x86 architecture, your video memory is running in protected mode and starts at memory address 0xB8000 . So, everything video-related will start from this address space and will support up to 25 lines with 80 ASCII characters per line. Also, the video mode in which this is running supports up to 16 colors (of which I added a few to play with at the top of the C file).

Following these video definitions, a global array is defined to map to the video memory and an index to know where you are in that video memory. For instance, the index starts at 0, and if you want to move to the first character space of the next line on the screen, you'll need to increase that index to 80, and so on.

As the names of the following two functions imply, the first clears the entire screen with an ASCII empty character, and the second writes whatever string you pass into it. Note that the expected input for the video memory buffer is 2 bytes per character. The first of the two is the character you want to output, while the second is the color. This is made more obvious in the print_string() function, where the color code is actually passed into the function.

Anyway, following those two functions is the main routine with its actions already mentioned above. Remember, this is a learning exercise, and this kernel will not do anything special other than print a few things to the screen. And aside from adding real functions, this kernel code is definitely missing some profanity. (You can add that later.)

In the real world...

Every kernel will have a main() routine (spawned by a bootloader), and within that main routine, all the proper system initialization will take place. In a real and functional kernel, the main routine eventually will drop into an infinite while() loop where all future kernel functions take place or spawn a thread accomplishing pretty much the same thing. Linux does this as well. The bootloader will call the start_kernel() routine found in init/main.c, and in turn, that routine will spawn an init thread.

Linking It All Together

As mentioned previously, the linker serves a very important purpose. It is what will take all of the random object files, put them together and provide a bootable single binary file (your kernel).

linker.ld

OUTPUT_FORMAT(elf32-i386) ENTRY(start) SECTIONS { . = 1M; .text BLOCK(4K) : ALIGN(4K) { *(.multiboot) *(.text) } .data : { *(.data) } .bss : { *(.bss) } }

Let's set the output format to be a 32-bit x86 executable. The entry point into this binary is the start function from your assembly file, which eventually loads the main program from the C file. Further down, this essentially is telling the linker how to merge your object code and at what offset. In the linker file, you explicitly specify the address in which to load your kernel binary. In this case, it is at 1M or a 1 megabyte offset. This is where the main kernel code is expected to be, and the bootloader will find it here when it is time to load it.

Booting the Kernel

The most exciting part of the effort is that you can piggyback off the very popular GRand Unified Bootloader (GRUB) to load your kernel. In order to do this, you need to create a grub.cfg file. For the moment, write the following contents into a file of that name, and save it into your current working directory. When the time comes to build your ISO image, you'll install this file into its appropriate directory path.

grub.cfg

set timeout=3 menuentry "The Linux Journal Kernel" { multiboot /boot/kernel }

Compilation Time

Build the boot.asm into an object file:

$ nasm -f elf32 boot.asm -o boot.o

Build the kernel.c into an object file:

$ gcc -m32 -c kernel.c -o kernel.o

Link both object files and create the final executable program (that is, your kernel):

$ ld -m elf_i386 -T linker.ld -o kernel boot.o kernel.o

Now, you should have a compiled file in the same working directory labeled kernel :

$ ls boot.asm boot.o grub.cfg kernel kernel.c kernel.o ↪linker.ld

This file is your kernel. You'll be booting into that kernel shortly.

Building a Bootable ISO Image

Create a staging environment with the following directory path (from your current working directory path):

$ mkdir -p iso/boot/grub

Let's double-check that the kernel is a multiboot file type (no output is expected with a return code of 0):

$ grub-file --is-x86-multiboot kernel

Now, copy the kernel into your iso/boot directory:

$ cp kernel iso/boot/

And, copy your grub.cfg into the iso/boot/grub directory:

$ cp grub.cfg iso/boot/grub/

Make the final ISO image pointing to your iso subdirectory in your current working directory path:

$ grub-mkrescue -o my-kernel.iso iso/ xorriso 1.4.8 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, ↪libburnia project. Drive current: -outdev 'stdio:my-kernel.iso' Media current: stdio file, overwriteable Media status : is blank Media summary: 0 sessions, 0 data blocks, 0 data, 10.3g free Added to ISO image: directory '/'='/tmp/grub.fqt0G4' xorriso : UPDATE : 284 files added in 1 seconds Added to ISO image: directory ↪'/'='/home/petros/devel/misc/kernel/iso' xorriso : UPDATE : 288 files added in 1 seconds xorriso : NOTE : Copying to System Area: 512 bytes from file ↪'/usr/lib/grub/i386-pc/boot_hybrid.img' ISO image produced: 2453 sectors Written to medium : 2453 sectors at LBA 0 Writing to 'stdio:my-kernel.iso' completed successfully.

Additional Notes

Say you want to expand on this tutorial by automating the entire process of building the final image. The best way to accomplish this is by throwing a Makefile into the project's root directory. Here's an example of what that Makefile would look like:

Makefile

CP := cp RM := rm -rf MKDIR := mkdir -pv BIN = kernel CFG = grub.cfg ISO_PATH := iso BOOT_PATH := $(ISO_PATH)/boot GRUB_PATH := $(BOOT_PATH)/grub .PHONY: all all: bootloader kernel linker iso @echo Make has completed. bootloader: boot.asm nasm -f elf32 boot.asm -o boot.o kernel: kernel.c gcc -m32 -c kernel.c -o kernel.o linker: linker.ld boot.o kernel.o ld -m elf_i386 -T linker.ld -o kernel boot.o kernel.o iso: kernel $(MKDIR) $(GRUB_PATH) $(CP) $(BIN) $(BOOT_PATH) $(CP) $(CFG) $(GRUB_PATH) grub-file --is-x86-multiboot $(BOOT_PATH)/$(BIN) grub-mkrescue -o my-kernel.iso $(ISO_PATH) .PHONY: clean clean: $(RM) *.o $(BIN) *iso

To build (including the final ISO image), type:

$ make

To clean all of the build objects, type:

$ make clean

The Moment of Truth

You now have an ISO image, and if you did everything correctly, you should be able to boot into it from a CD on a physical machine or in a virtual machine (such as VirtualBox or QEMU). Start the virtual machine after configuring its profile to boot from the ISO. You'll immediately be greeted by GRUB (Figure 1).

Figure 1. The GRUB Bootloader Counting Down to Load the Kernel

After the timeout elapses, the kernel will boot.

Figure 2. The Linux Journal kernel booted. Yes, it does only this.

Summary

You did it! You wrote your very own kernel from scratch. Again, it doesn't do much of anything, but you definitely can expand upon this. Now, if you will excuse me, I need to post a message to the USENET newsgroup, comp.os.minix, about how I developed a new kernel, and that it won't be big and professional like GNU.

