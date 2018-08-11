Weekend Reading: All Things Bash

by Carlie Fairchild
on August 11, 2018
Bash shell

Bash is a shell and command language. It is distributed widely as the default login shell for most Linux distributions. We've rounded up some of the most popular Bash-related articles for your weekend reading.

Create Dynamic Wallpaper with a Bash Script

By Patrick Wheelan

Harnessthe power of bash and learn how to scrape websites for exciting new images every morning.

 

Developing Console Applications with Bash

By Andy Carlson

Bring the power of the Linux command line into your application development process.

 

Parsing an RSS News Feed with a Bash Script

By Jim Hall

I can automate an hourly job to retrieve a copy of an RSS feed, parse it, and save the news items to a local file that the website can incorporate. That reduces complexity on the website, with only a little extra work by parsing the RSS news feed with a Bash script.

 

Hacking a Safe with Bash

By Adam Kosmin

Being a minimalist, I have little interest in dealing with GUI applications that slow down my work flow or application-specific solutions (such as browser password vaults) that are applicable only toward a subset of my sensitive data. Working with text files affords greater flexibility over how my data is structured and provides the ability to leverage standard tools I can expect to find most anywhere.

 

Graph Any Data with Cacti!

By Shawn Powers

Cacti is not a new program. It's been around for a long time, and in its own way, it's a complicated beast itself. I finally really took the time to figure it out, however, and I realized that it's not too difficult to use. The cool part is that Cacti makes RRDtool manipulation incredibly convenient. It did take me the better part of a day to understand Cacti fully, so hopefully this article will save you some time.

 

Reading Web Comics via Bash Script

By Jim Hall

I follow several Web comics. I used to open my Web browser and check out each comic's Web site. That method was fine when I read only a few Web comics, but it became a pain to stay current when I followed more than about ten comics. These days, I read around 20 Web comics. It takes a lot of time to open each Web site separately just to read a Web comic. I could bookmark the Web comics, but I figured there had to be a better way—a simpler way for me to read all of my Web comics at once.

 

My Favorite bash Tips and Tricks

By Prentice Bisbal

Save a lot of typing with these handy bash features you won't find in an old-fashioned UNIX shell.

